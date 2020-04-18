Today In history

SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2020
Today is the 109th day of 2020 and the 31st day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride, warning, "The British are coming!"
In 1906, the Great San Francisco Earthquake struck, killing an estimated 3,000 people and destroying 80 percent of the city.
In 1942, Lt. Col. James Doolittle led a squadron of U.S. planes in the bombing of Tokyo and other Japanese cities.
In 1983, a suicide bombing at a United States embassy left 63 dead in Beirut, Lebanon.
In 2014, an avalanche killed 16 Nepalese guides on Mount Everest.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Franz von Suppe (1819-1895), composer; Clarence Darrow (1857-1938), lawyer; Wendy Barrie (1912-1978), actress; Hayley Mills (1946- ), actress; James Woods (1947- ), actor; Jeff Dunham (1962- ), ventriloquist/comedian; Conan O'Brien (1963- ), TV personality; David Tennant (1971- ), actor; Eli Roth (1972- ), filmmaker; Edgar Wright (1974- ), filmmaker; Miguel Cabrera (1983- ), baseball player; America Ferrera (1984- ), actress; Chloe Bennet (1992- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: British soldiers detained Paul Revere before he could complete his "midnight ride" from Boston to Concord, Massachusetts.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1923, Yankee Stadium, the "House That Ruth Built," opened to baseball fans in the Bronx, New York.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The Constitution is a delusion and a snare if the weakest and humblest man in the land cannot be defended in his right to speak and his right to think as much as the strongest in the land." -- Clarence Darrow
TODAY'S NUMBER: 0 -- climbers who summited Mount Everest during the 2015 climbing seasons, due to earthquakes in April and May, and heavy snow in October. It was the first year since 1974 that no human stood atop the mountain.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (April 14) and new moon (April 22).
SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2020
Today is the 110th day of 2020 and the 32nd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the first battles of the American Revolutionary War were fought at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.
In 1943, an uprising began in the Warsaw Ghetto in German-occupied Poland.
In 1993, a fire broke out at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, killing 76 people and ending a 51-day siege by federal and state authorities.
In 1995, a truck bomb exploded at the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City, killing 168.
In 2013, one Boston Marathon bombing suspect was killed in a shootout with police while the other escaped and was captured hours later in Watertown, Massachusetts.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Eliot Ness (1903-1957), law enforcement agent; Jayne Mansfield (1933-1967), actress; Dudley Moore (1935-2002), actor; Tim Curry (1946- ), actor; Al Unser Jr. (1962- ), race car driver; Ashley Judd (1968- ), actress; James Franco (1978- ), actor; Kate Hudson (1979- ), actress; Troy Polamalu (1981- ), football player; Maria Sharapova (1987- ), tennis player.
TODAY'S FACT: More than 14 percent of the world's population speaks Mandarin Chinese as a first language. Approximately 5.5 percent of the world's population speaks English as a first language.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1897, New Yorker John J. McDermott won the first Boston Marathon with a time of 2:55:10.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The best car safety device is a rearview mirror with a cop in it." -- Dudley Moore
TODAY'S NUMBER: 175 -- days in orbit for Salyut 1, the first space station, launched by the Soviet Union on this day in 1971.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (April 14) and new moon (April 22).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!