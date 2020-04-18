Today In history

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1923, Yankee Stadium, the "House That Ruth Built," opened to baseball fans in the Bronx, New York.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The Constitution is a delusion and a snare if the weakest and humblest man in the land cannot be defended in his right to speak and his right to think as much as the strongest in the land." -- Clarence Darrow

TODAY'S NUMBER: 0 -- climbers who summited Mount Everest during the 2015 climbing seasons, due to earthquakes in April and May, and heavy snow in October. It was the first year since 1974 that no human stood atop the mountain.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (April 14) and new moon (April 22).

SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2020

Today is the 110th day of 2020 and the 32nd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the first battles of the American Revolutionary War were fought at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.

In 1943, an uprising began in the Warsaw Ghetto in German-occupied Poland.

In 1993, a fire broke out at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, killing 76 people and ending a 51-day siege by federal and state authorities.