FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2018
Today is the 250th day of 2018 and the 79th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1822, Brazil declared independence from Portugal.
In 1927, inventor Philo T. Farnsworth transmitted the first image by electronic means, an innovation that would eventually enable broadcast television.
In 1979, cable sports network ESPN was launched with the premiere of the long-running daily series "SportsCenter."
In 2008, the U.S. government took control of the mortgage financing enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Queen Elizabeth I (1533-1603), British monarch; Grandma (Anna Mary) Moses (1860-1961), artist; Paul Brown (1908-1991), football coach/executive; Elia Kazan (1909-2003), filmmaker; Jacob Lawrence (1917-2000), artist; Peter Lawford (1923-1984), actor; Buddy Holly (1936-1959), singer-songwriter; Gloria Gaynor (1949- ), singer-songwriter; Chrissie Hynde (1951- ), singer-songwriter; Michael Emerson (1954- ), actor; Toby Jones (1966- ), actor; Evan Rachel Wood (1987- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Philo T. Farnsworth was the first to produce a televised image in 1927, but Vladimir Zworykin, who was developing the same technology for Westinghouse, was the first to obtain the patent.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1963, the Pro Football Hall of Fame was dedicated in Canton, Ohio, and a 17-member charter class was inducted.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I'll get an inspiration and start painting; then I'll forget everything, everything except how things used to be and how to paint it so people will know how we used to live." -- Grandma Moses
TODAY'S NUMBER: 318 -- members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as of 2018. Current rules allow between four and eight individuals to be selected for enshrinement each year.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 2) and new moon (Sept. 9).
