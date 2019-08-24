SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019
Today is the 236th day of 2019 and the 65th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1814, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., and set fire to the White House.
In 1949, President Harry Truman formally announced that the North Atlantic Treaty was in effect.
In 1981, Mark David Chapman was sentenced in New York for the murder of John Lennon.
In 2006, the International Astronomical Union announced a new definition for "planet," which reclassified Pluto as a "dwarf planet."
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986), author; Vince McMahon (1945- ), wrestling promoter; Paulo Coelho (1947- ), author; Mike Shanahan (1952- ), football coach; Mike Huckabee (1955- ), politician/TV personality; Stephen Fry (1957- ), actor/comedian; Cal Ripken Jr. (1960- ), baseball player; Jared Harris (1961- ), actor; Marlee Matlin (1965- ), actress; Reggie Miller (1965- ), basketball player; Ava DuVernay (1972- ), filmmaker; Dave Chappelle (1973- ), actor/comedian; Rupert Grint (1988- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1891, Thomas Edison received a patent for his Kinetograph motion picture camera and the Kinetoscope viewer.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, baseball commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti banned Pete Rose from the sport for gambling on Major League Baseball games.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Love is an untamed force. When we try to control it, it destroys us. When we try to imprison it, it enslaves us. When we try to understand it, it leaves us feeling lost and confused." -- Paulo Coelho
TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 -- dwarf planets in our solar system currently recognized by the International Astronomical Union: Pluto, Ceres, Eris, Haumea and Makemake.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 23) and new moon (Aug. 30).
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2019
Today is the 237th day of 2019 and the 66th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed legislation establishing the National Park Service.
In 1944, Allied troops liberated Paris after four years of German occupation.
In 1950, President Harry Truman ordered the Army to take control of U.S. railroads in order to prevent strikes.
In 1967, American Nazi Party leader George Lincoln Rockwell was shot dead by a former aide in Arlington, Virginia.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Allan Pinkerton (1819-1884), detective; Walt Kelly (1913-1973), cartoonist; Van Johnson (1916-2008), actor; Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), conductor/composer; Monty Hall (1921-2017), TV personality; Althea Gibson (1927-2003), tennis player; Sean Connery (1930- ), actor; Regis Philbin (1931- ), TV personality; Tom Skerritt (1933- ), actor; Elvis Costello (1954- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Tim Burton (1958- ), filmmaker; Rachael Ray (1968- ), TV personality; Alexander Skarsgard (1976- ), actor; Blake Lively (1987- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The Voyager 2 spacecraft, which made its closest approaches to Saturn and Neptune on this day in 1981 and 1989, respectively, continues to receive and transmit data -- 42 years since its launch in August 1977.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1985, 20-year-old pitching phenom Dwight Gooden of the New York Mets became the youngest 20-game winner in major league history.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Writing about music is like dancing about architecture -- it's really a stupid thing to want to do." -- Elvis Costello
TODAY'S NUMBER: 39 -- miles swum (on a zigzagging course) by Capt. Matthew Webb as he became the first person in recorded history to cross the English Channel unassisted, on this day in 1875.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 23) and new moon (Aug. 30).
