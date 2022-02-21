MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2022

Today is the 52nd day of 2022 and the 63rd day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1842, John Greenough received the first U.S. patent for a sewing machine.

In 1848, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels published "The Communist Manifesto."

In 1965, Malcolm X was assassinated by three members of the Nation of Islam at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City.

In 1972, Richard Nixon became the first U.S. president to visit China while in office.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Leo Delibes (1836-1891), composer; Anais Nin (1903-1977), author; John Rawls (1921-2002), philosopher; Sam Peckinpah (1925-1984), film director; Erma Bombeck (1927-1996), humorist; David Geffen (1943- ), record producer/filmmaker; Alan Rickman (1946-2016), actor; William Petersen (1953- ), actor; Kelsey Grammer (1955- ), actor; Mary Chapin Carpenter (1958- ), singer-songwriter; Chuck Palahniuk (1962- ), author; David Foster Wallace (1962-2008), author; Mark and Scott Kelly (1964- ), astronauts; Kumail Nanjiani (1978- ), actor; Jordan Peele (1979- ), actor/filmmaker; Elliot Page (1987- ), actor; Sophie Turner (1996- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: The first issue of The New Yorker was published on this day in 1925.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1948, race car driver Bill France and various members of the auto racing community formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR).

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The best comedy and horror feel like they take place in reality. You have a rule or two you are bending or heightening, but the world around it is real." -- Jordan Peele

TODAY'S NUMBER: 555 -- height (in feet) of the Washington Monument, dedicated on this day in 1885.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Feb. 16) and last quarter moon (Feb. 23).

