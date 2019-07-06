SATURDAY, JULY 6, 2019
Today is the 187th day of 2019 and the 16th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1785, Congress chose the dollar as the monetary unit of the United States.
In 1854, the Republican Party was formally launched at a convention in Jackson, Michigan.
In 1892, 16 people were killed during fighting between guards and striking steelworkers at a Carnegie Steel Co. plant in Homestead, Pennsylvania.
In 1942, diarist Anne Frank and her family went into hiding in a "secret annex" in a warehouse in Amsterdam.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), painter; Nancy Reagan (1921-2016), actress/first lady; Merv Griffin (1925-2007), TV personality; Janet Leigh (1927-2004), actress; Tenzin Gyatso (1935- ), 14th Dalai Lama; Ned Beatty (1937- ), actor; George W. Bush (1946- ), 43rd U.S. president; Sylvester Stallone (1946- ), actor; Geoffrey Rush (1951- ), actor; Brian Posehn (1966- ), actor/comedian; 50 Cent (1975- ), rapper; Kevin Hart (1979- ), actor/comedian; Pau Gasol (1980- ), basketball player; Manny Machado (1992- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Future Beatles bandmates John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time at a fair in Liverpool, England, on this date in 1957.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1957, Althea Gibson became the first African American athlete to win a tennis title at Wimbledon.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I believe any success in life is made by going into an area with a blind, furious optimism. I am not the richest, smartest or most talented person in the world, but I succeed because I keep going and going and going." -- Sylvester Stallone
TODAY'S NUMBER: 49,200 -- fans in attendance at Major League Baseball's first All-Star Game, held on this day in 1933 at Comiskey Park in Chicago. The American League defeated the National League by a score of 4-2.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 2) and first quarter moon (July 9).
SUNDAY, JULY 7, 2019
Today is the 188th day of 2019 and the 17th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii as a U.S. territory.
In 1954, Elvis Presley made his radio debut, as his single "That's All Right" was broadcast by Memphis radio station WHBQ.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan nominated Sandra Day O'Connor to serve as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 2005, terrorists detonated explosives aboard a double-decker bus and three trains during the morning rush hour in London, killing 56 people and injuring 700.
In 2016, a gunman killed five police officers during an anti-police protest in Dallas, Texas.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Leroy "Satchel" Paige (1906-1982), baseball player; Robert Heinlein (1907-1988), author; Doc Severinsen (1927- ), trumpet player; David McCullough (1933- ), author/historian; Ringo Starr (1940- ), drummer/singer; Shelley Duvall (1949- ), actress; Jim Gaffigan (1966- ), comedian; Jorja Fox (1968- ), actress; Lisa Leslie (1972- ), basketball player; Michelle Kwan (1980- ), figure skater.
TODAY'S FACT: The Chillicothe Baking Co. of Chillicothe, Missouri, introduced the first packaged sliced bread on this day in 1928.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1985, 17-year-old German tennis player Boris Becker became the youngest men's singles title winner in history at Wimbledon.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "No harm's done to history by making it something someone would want to read." -- David McCullough
TODAY'S NUMBER: 59 -- age at which Satchel Paige pitched in his last Major League Baseball game, for the Kansas City Athletics, on Sept. 25, 1965. In his honor, owner Charles O. Finley furnished the bullpen with a rocking chair.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 2) and first quarter moon (July 9).
