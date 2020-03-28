Today in History

SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2020
Today is the 88th day of 2020 and the 10th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, the Supreme Court ruled that a child born in the United States is a U.S. citizen.
In 1939, the Spanish Civil War ended with the surrender of Republican defenders of Madrid to Francisco Franco's Nationalist forces.
In 1979, a pressure valve in a reactor at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant failed to close, causing a near-critical meltdown.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Maxim Gorky (1868-1936), author; Freddie Bartholomew (1924-1992), actor; Mario Vargas Llosa (1936- ), author; Jerry Sloan (1942- ), basketball player/coach; Rick Barry (1944- ), basketball player; Dianne Wiest (1948- ), actress; Reba McEntire (1955- ), singer-songwriter/actress; Chris Myers (1959- ), sportscaster; Cheryl James aka Salt (1966- ), rapper; Vince Vaughn (1970- ), actor; Nick Frost (1972- ), actor/screenwriter; Julia Stiles (1981- ), actress; Lady Gaga (1986- ), singer-songwriter/actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The cleanup of the damaged nuclear reactor at Three Mile Island after the 1979 meltdown took nearly 14 years and cost approximately $973 million.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1984, movers hired by Baltimore Colts owner Bob Irsay arrived at the team's offices in the middle of the night and moved the NFL franchise to Indianapolis, a move Irsay had not announced publicly.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "We invent fictions in order to live somehow the many lives we would like to lead when we barely have one at our disposal." -- Mario Vargas Llosa
TODAY'S NUMBER: 28 -- percentage of U.S. native children ages 0 to 17 with at least one foreign-born parent in 2018.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 24) and first quarter moon (April 1).
SUNDAY, MARCH 29, 2020
Today is the 89th day of 2020 and the 11th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1867, the Dominion of Canada was established.
In 1951, Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage.
In 1973, the last U.S. troops left South Vietnam, bringing an end to direct U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War.
In 1999, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 10,000 (10,006.78) for the first time.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Tyler (1790-1862), 10th U.S. president; Denton True "Cy" Young (1867-1955), baseball player; Sam Walton (1918-1992), Walmart founder; Eric Idle (1943- ), actor/comedian; Walt Frazier (1945- ), basketball player; Earl Campbell (1955- ), football player; Brendan Gleeson (1955- ), actor; Amy Sedaris (1961- ), author/actress; Elle Macpherson (1964- ), supermodel/actress; Lucy Lawless (1968- ), actress; Robert Gibbs (1971- ), political adviser; Lara Logan (1971- ), journalist; Jennifer Capriati (1976- ), tennis player.
TODAY'S FACT: NASA's Mariner 10 space probe was the first spacecraft to complete a flyby of Mercury. The first of its three encounters with the planet took place on this day in 1974.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1999, Wayne Gretzky (then of the New York Rangers) scored his last professional goal, bringing his career total to an all-time NHL-record 894.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Gosh, all a kid has to do these days is spit straight and he gets $40,000 to sign." -- Cy Young
TODAY'S NUMBER: 37.7 million -- estimated population of Canada in July 2019.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 24) and first quarter moon (April 1).
