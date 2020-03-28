Today in History

TODAY'S QUOTE: "We invent fictions in order to live somehow the many lives we would like to lead when we barely have one at our disposal." -- Mario Vargas Llosa

TODAY'S NUMBER: 28 -- percentage of U.S. native children ages 0 to 17 with at least one foreign-born parent in 2018.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 24) and first quarter moon (April 1).

SUNDAY, MARCH 29, 2020

Today is the 89th day of 2020 and the 11th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1867, the Dominion of Canada was established.

In 1951, Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage.

In 1973, the last U.S. troops left South Vietnam, bringing an end to direct U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War.

In 1999, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 10,000 (10,006.78) for the first time.