TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1901, the first American League game was played. The Chicago White Stockings defeated the Cleveland Blues, 8-2.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Everything happens for a reason, but that doesn't mean there's a point." -- Sue Grafton, "C is for Corpse"

TODAY'S NUMBER: $300 million -- price reportedly paid by hedge fund manager Kenneth C. Griffin for the Willem de Kooning painting "Interchange" in a private sale in September 2015. It was the highest known price paid for a painting until November 2017, when da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" sold for $450.3 million.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 20) and full moon (April 26).

SUNDAY, APRIL 25, 2021

Today is the 115th day of 2021 and the 37th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1859, British, French and German engineers began construction on the Suez Canal in Egypt.

In 1898, the United States declared war on Spain.

In 1945, U.S. and Soviet troops met at the Elbe River in Germany, signaling the defeat of German defenses.

In 1953, Francis Crick and James D. Watson published an article describing the double helix structure of DNA.