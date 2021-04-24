SATURDAY, APRIL 24, 2021
Today is the 114th day of 2021 and the 36th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, Spain declared war on the United States.
In 1916, the Irish Republican Brotherhood began the Easter Rising in Dublin, Ireland, seizing several key locations and proclaiming Irish independence.
In 1980, the United States launched Operation Eagle Claw, an unsuccessful attempt to free American hostages in Iran that resulted in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.
In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was launched from the space shuttle Discovery.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Willem de Kooning (1904-1997), artist; Robert Penn Warren (1905-1989), novelist/poet; Richard Donner (1930- ), filmmaker; Shirley MacLaine (1934- ), actress; Sue Grafton (1940-2017), author; Barbra Streisand (1942- ), singer/actress; Cedric the Entertainer (1964- ), comedian/actor; Djimon Hounsou (1964- ), actor; Aidan Gillen (1968- ), actor; Damon Lindelof (1973- ), TV writer/executive; Kelly Clarkson (1982- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: The Hubble Space Telescope's successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, is scheduled for launch in October 2021. NASA estimates that Hubble will make its natural atmospheric re-entry between 2030 and 2040.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1901, the first American League game was played. The Chicago White Stockings defeated the Cleveland Blues, 8-2.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Everything happens for a reason, but that doesn't mean there's a point." -- Sue Grafton, "C is for Corpse"
TODAY'S NUMBER: $300 million -- price reportedly paid by hedge fund manager Kenneth C. Griffin for the Willem de Kooning painting "Interchange" in a private sale in September 2015. It was the highest known price paid for a painting until November 2017, when da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" sold for $450.3 million.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 20) and full moon (April 26).
SUNDAY, APRIL 25, 2021
Today is the 115th day of 2021 and the 37th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1859, British, French and German engineers began construction on the Suez Canal in Egypt.
In 1898, the United States declared war on Spain.
In 1945, U.S. and Soviet troops met at the Elbe River in Germany, signaling the defeat of German defenses.
In 1953, Francis Crick and James D. Watson published an article describing the double helix structure of DNA.
In 2011, a four-day tornado outbreak in the southern United States began, producing 358 confirmed tornadoes and killing more than 300 people.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Oliver Cromwell (1599-1658), soldier/politician; Edward R. Murrow (1908-1965), journalist; Ella Fitzgerald (1917-1996), singer; Meadowlark Lemon (1932-2015), basketball player; Jerry Leiber (1933-2011), songwriter/producer; Al Pacino (1940- ), actor; Hank Azaria (1964- ), actor; John Henson (1965-2014), puppeteer; Joe Buck (1969- ), sportscaster; Renee Zellweger (1969- ), actress; Jason Lee (1970- ), actor; Tim Duncan (1976- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1901, New York became the first state to begin requiring automobile license plates.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1950, Chuck Cooper became the first African American drafted into the NBA when he was selected by the Boston Celtics with the first pick of the second round.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty. When the loyal opposition dies, I think the soul of America dies with it." -- Edward R. Murrow
TODAY'S NUMBER: 26,723 -- nautical miles traveled by the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered submarine USS Triton during its 60-day, 21-hour submerged circumnavigation of the world, completed on this day in 1960.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 20) and full moon (April 26).