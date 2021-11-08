MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2021

Today is the 312th day of 2021 and the 48th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1889, Montana was admitted as the 41st U.S. state.

In 1960, John F. Kennedy was elected president of the United States, defeating Richard Nixon.

In 2002, the U.N. Security Council unanimously voted to give Iraq a "final opportunity" to disarm.

In 2004, U.S. and Iraqi troops launched a successful siege of the city of Fallujah, an insurgent stronghold.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edmond Halley (1656-1742), astronomer/mathematician; Bram Stoker (1847-1912), author; Margaret Mitchell (1900-1949), author; Christiaan Barnard (1922-2001), surgeon; Bonnie Raitt (1949- ), musician; Kazuo Ishiguro (1954- ), author; Michael Nyqvist (1960-2017), actor; Gordon Ramsay, (1966- ), chef; Parker Posey (1968- ), actress; Tech N9ne (1971- ), rapper; David Muir (1973- ), TV journalist; Tara Reid (1975- ), actress; Jessica Lowndes (1988- ), actress; Giancarlo Stanton (1989- ), baseball player; SZA (1990- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: The synthetic element roentgenium (atomic number 111), was named after physicist Wilhelm Roentgen, who discovered X-rays on this day in 1895.