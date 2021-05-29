TODAY'S QUOTE: "There are two ways to get enough. One is to continue to accumulate more and more. The other is to desire less." -- G.K. Chesterton

TODAY'S NUMBER: 19 -- Academy Awards ceremonies for which legendary entertainer Bob Hope served as host or co-host.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 26) and last quarter moon (June 2).

SUNDAY, MAY 30, 2021

Today is the 150th day of 2021 and the 72nd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1431, 19-year-old Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in Rouen, France, for heresy.

In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C.

In 1958, unidentified soldiers from World War II and the Korean War were interred in Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknowns.

In 2002, cleanup at the former World Trade Center site in New York City ended after eight months.