SATURDAY, MAY 29, 2021
Today is the 149th day of 2021 and the 71st day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1453, Ottoman armies captured Constantinople after a 53-day siege, effectively crushing the Byzantine Empire.
In 1790, Rhode Island became the last of the original 13 Colonies to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1848, Wisconsin was admitted as the 30th U.S. state.
In 1953, Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers known to have reached the summit of Mount Everest.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Patrick Henry (1736-1799), attorney/politician; G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936), writer; Bob Hope (1903-2003), comedian/actor; John F. Kennedy (1917-1963), 35th U.S. president; Bob Simon (1941-2015), journalist; Danny Elfman (1953- ), composer; Annette Bening (1958- ), actress; Rupert Everett (1959- ), actor; Melissa Etheridge (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Daniel Tosh (1975- ), comedian/TV personality; Carmelo Anthony (1984- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Rhode Island's constitution identifies the state's official name as the "State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1990, Rickey Henderson stole his 893rd base, breaking Ty Cobb's American League career stolen base record.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There are two ways to get enough. One is to continue to accumulate more and more. The other is to desire less." -- G.K. Chesterton
TODAY'S NUMBER: 19 -- Academy Awards ceremonies for which legendary entertainer Bob Hope served as host or co-host.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 26) and last quarter moon (June 2).
SUNDAY, MAY 30, 2021
Today is the 150th day of 2021 and the 72nd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1431, 19-year-old Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in Rouen, France, for heresy.
In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C.
In 1958, unidentified soldiers from World War II and the Korean War were interred in Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknowns.
In 2002, cleanup at the former World Trade Center site in New York City ended after eight months.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Peter Carl Faberge (1846-1920), goldsmith/jeweler; Mel Blanc (1908-1989), voice actor; Benny Goodman (1909-1986), bandleader; Joseph Stein (1912-2010), playwright; Gale Sayers (1943-2020), football player; Wynonna Judd (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Tom Morello (1964- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Billy Donovan (1965- ), basketball coach; Idina Menzel (1971- ), singer/actress; Manny Ramirez (1972- ), baseball player; CeeLo Green (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Clint Bowyer (1979- ), race car driver/sportscaster.
TODAY'S FACT: Abraham Lincoln's only surviving son, Robert Todd Lincoln, then 79 years old, was present at the Lincoln Memorial dedication ceremony in 1922.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1911, Ray Harroun, driving a Marmon Wasp equipped with the first rearview mirror, won the first Indianapolis 500.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I think that there are artists of different genres whose calling is to use their art to hope to affect and better the human condition ... It's a group that I'm proud to be counted among." -- Tom Morello
TODAY'S NUMBER: 36 -- Doric columns in the Lincoln Memorial, one for each state that had been admitted to the Union at the time of Lincoln's death, including those that had seceded.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 26) and last quarter moon (June 2).