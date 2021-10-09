TODAY'S FACT: The London Bridge that had spanned the River Thames in London since 1831 was disassembled in 1967 and reconstructed in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. It opened there on this day in 1971.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1920, the Cleveland Indians' Bill Wambsganss and Elmer Smith performed the first unassisted triple play and hit the first grand slam, respectively, in World Series history, in Game 5 against the New York Yankees.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "People talk about love, and it seems like a cliche, but it's a real thing -- the more love we spread around the world, the more it's going to change lives." -- Ben Vereen

TODAY'S NUMBER: 360,760 -- shareholders in the Green Bay Packers in 2021. It is the only publicly owned NFL franchise.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 6) and first quarter moon (Oct. 12).

