SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2021
Today is the 282nd day of 2021 and the 18th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1635, Roger Williams, the eventual founder of Rhode Island, was banished from Massachusetts Bay Colony as a religious dissident.
In 1888, the Washington Monument opened to the general public.
In 1967, guerrilla leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara was executed for attempting to lead revolutionaries in Bolivia.
In 1986, the musical "The Phantom of the Opera" opened in London's West End.
In 2006, North Korea claimed it had performed its first nuclear test.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alastair Sim (1900-1976), actor; John Lennon (1940-1980), singer-songwriter; Jackson Browne (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Sharon Osbourne (1952- ), media personality; Tony Shalhoub (1953- ), actor; Scott Bakula (1954- ), actor; Mike Singletary (1958- ), football player; Guillermo del Toro (1964- ), director; Steve McQueen (1969- ), filmmaker; Annika Sorenstam (1970- ), golfer; Brandon Routh (1979- ), actor; Bella Hadid (1996- ), model.
TODAY'S FACT: Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" is the longest-running show in the history of Broadway, with 13,370 performances as of March 12, 2020, when production was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Performances will resume on Oct. 22, 2021.)
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1915, Woodrow Wilson became the first sitting president to attend a World Series game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You only find yourself when you disobey. Disobedience is the beginning of responsibility, I think." -- Guillermo del Toro
TODAY'S NUMBER: 36,491 -- marble bricks used to build the Washington Monument.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 6) and first quarter moon (Oct. 12).
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2021
Today is the 283rd day of 2021 and the 19th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy (then known as the U.S. Naval School) opened in Annapolis, Maryland.
In 1957, the core of a nuclear reactor caught fire in Cumbria, England.
In 1973, Spiro Agnew resigned the vice presidency after being charged with tax evasion.
In 2002, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to give President George W. Bush authority to use military force in Iraq.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901), composer; Helen Hayes (1900-1993), actress; Thelonious Monk (1917-1982), jazz pianist/composer; Harold Pinter (1930-2008), director/playwright; Ben Vereen (1946- ), actor/singer/dancer; Nora Roberts (1950- ), author; David Lee Roth (1954- ), singer-songwriter; Michael Giacchino (1967- ), composer; Brett Favre (1969- ), football player; Dale Earnhardt Jr. (1974- ), race car driver; Aimee Teegarden (1989- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The London Bridge that had spanned the River Thames in London since 1831 was disassembled in 1967 and reconstructed in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. It opened there on this day in 1971.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1920, the Cleveland Indians' Bill Wambsganss and Elmer Smith performed the first unassisted triple play and hit the first grand slam, respectively, in World Series history, in Game 5 against the New York Yankees.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "People talk about love, and it seems like a cliche, but it's a real thing -- the more love we spread around the world, the more it's going to change lives." -- Ben Vereen
TODAY'S NUMBER: 360,760 -- shareholders in the Green Bay Packers in 2021. It is the only publicly owned NFL franchise.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 6) and first quarter moon (Oct. 12).