TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1986, the New York Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the World Series after a routine ground ball rolled between the legs of Boston first-baseman Bill Buckner, allowing the winning run and capping the Mets' 10th-inning, come-from-behind victory. The Mets won Game 7 two nights later to earn the championship.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "You must live life with the full knowledge that your actions will remain. We are creatures of consequence." -- Zadie Smith, "White Teeth"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 11 -- age at which violinist Midori made her concert debut with the New York Philharmonic.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 20) and last quarter moon (Oct. 28).

