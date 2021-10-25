MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021
Today is the 298th day of 2021 and the 34th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1415, King Henry V led his English forces to victory at the Battle of Agincourt in northern France.
In 1971, the U.N. General Assembly voted to admit the People's Republic of China as the country's "official" government, expelling Taiwan.
In 1983, U.S. troops invaded Grenada to secure the safety of American medical students on the island and to overthrow a Marxist regime.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Georges Bizet (1838-1875), composer; Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), artist; Charles Coughlin (1891-1979), radio host/priest; Minnie Pearl (1912-1996), comedian; Marion Ross (1928- ), actress; Bob Knight (1940- ), basketball coach; Helen Reddy (1941-2020), singer-songwriter; Anne Tyler (1941- ), author; James Carville (1944- ), political consultant/commentator; Midori (1971- ), violinist; Pedro Martinez (1971- ), baseball player; Craig Robinson (1971- ), actor; Zadie Smith (1975- ), author; Katy Perry (1984- ), singer; Ciara (1985- ), singer.
TODAY'S FACT: Pablo Picasso's birth name was Pablo Diego Jose Francisco de Paula Juan Nepomuceno Maria de los Remedios Cipriano de la Santisima Trinidad Ruiz y Picasso. He was named after a variety of relatives and saints.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1986, the New York Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the World Series after a routine ground ball rolled between the legs of Boston first-baseman Bill Buckner, allowing the winning run and capping the Mets' 10th-inning, come-from-behind victory. The Mets won Game 7 two nights later to earn the championship.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You must live life with the full knowledge that your actions will remain. We are creatures of consequence." -- Zadie Smith, "White Teeth"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 11 -- age at which violinist Midori made her concert debut with the New York Philharmonic.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 20) and last quarter moon (Oct. 28).