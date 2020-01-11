SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2020
Today is the 11th day of 2020 and the 22nd day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt declared the Grand Canyon a national monument.
In 1922, insulin was administered to a diabetic patient for the first time; the extract would require further improvement before achieving success.
In 1964, the U.S. surgeon general issued the first U.S. government report concluding that smoking could be hazardous to health.
In 2003, departing Illinois Gov. George Ryan commuted the sentences of an unprecedented 156 death row inmates.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alexander Hamilton (1755/57-1804), U.S. statesman; Ezra Cornell (1807-1874), businessman/philanthropist; William James (1842-1910), philosopher/psychologist; Rod Taylor (1930-2015), actor; Jean Chretien (1934- ), Canadian politician; Naomi Judd (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Mary J. Blige (1971- ), singer-songwriter; Amanda Peet (1972- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Alexander Hamilton was born to a poor family on the Caribbean island of Nevis. Conflicting sets of records leave it unclear whether he was born in 1755 or 1757.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1973, Major League Baseball owners voted in approval of a 10th lineup position for American League rosters, allowing a "designated pinch-hitter" to bat for the pitcher while allowing the pitcher to stay in the game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "We are like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the deep." -- William James
TODAY'S NUMBER: 142,670 -- estimated number of American lung cancer deaths in 2019.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 10) and last quarter moon (Jan. 17).
SUNDAY, JANUARY 12, 2020
Today is the 12th day of 2020 and the 23rd day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected a constitutional amendment to give women the right to vote.
In 1932, Hattie Wyatt Caraway of Arkansas became the first woman elected to the Senate.
In 1991, a divided Congress authorized President George H.W. Bush to use force in expelling Iraq from Kuwait.
In 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti destroyed a majority of the buildings in Port-au-Prince and left more than 100,000 dead.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jack London (1876-1916), author; Tex Ritter (1905-1974), singer/actor; Joe Frazier (1944-2011), boxer; Tom Dempsey (1947- ), football player; Kirstie Alley (1951- ), actress; Rush Limbaugh (1951- ), radio personality; Howard Stern (1954- ), radio personality; Christiane Amanpour (1958- ), TV journalist; Jeff Bezos (1964- ), Amazon.com founder; Rob Zombie (1965- ), singer-songwriter/director; Zack de la Rocha (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Naya Rivera (1987- ), actress; Zayn Malik (1993- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Amazon.com opened for business online in 1995, but it didn't make a profit until 2002.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, the New York Jets fulfilled quarterback Joe Namath's guarantee of a win with a 16-7 victory over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Age is never so old as youth would measure it." -- Jack London, "The Wit of Porportuk"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 25 -- women in the U.S. Senate at the start of the 116th Congress in 2019.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 10) and last quarter moon (Jan. 17).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.