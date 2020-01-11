SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2020

Today is the 11th day of 2020 and the 22nd day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt declared the Grand Canyon a national monument.

In 1922, insulin was administered to a diabetic patient for the first time; the extract would require further improvement before achieving success.

In 1964, the U.S. surgeon general issued the first U.S. government report concluding that smoking could be hazardous to health.

In 2003, departing Illinois Gov. George Ryan commuted the sentences of an unprecedented 156 death row inmates.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alexander Hamilton (1755/57-1804), U.S. statesman; Ezra Cornell (1807-1874), businessman/philanthropist; William James (1842-1910), philosopher/psychologist; Rod Taylor (1930-2015), actor; Jean Chretien (1934- ), Canadian politician; Naomi Judd (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Mary J. Blige (1971- ), singer-songwriter; Amanda Peet (1972- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: Alexander Hamilton was born to a poor family on the Caribbean island of Nevis. Conflicting sets of records leave it unclear whether he was born in 1755 or 1757.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1973, Major League Baseball owners voted in approval of a 10th lineup position for American League rosters, allowing a "designated pinch-hitter" to bat for the pitcher while allowing the pitcher to stay in the game.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "We are like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the deep." -- William James

TODAY'S NUMBER: 142,670 -- estimated number of American lung cancer deaths in 2019.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 10) and last quarter moon (Jan. 17).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12, 2020

Today is the 12th day of 2020 and the 23rd day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected a constitutional amendment to give women the right to vote.

In 1932, Hattie Wyatt Caraway of Arkansas became the first woman elected to the Senate.

In 1991, a divided Congress authorized President George H.W. Bush to use force in expelling Iraq from Kuwait.

In 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti destroyed a majority of the buildings in Port-au-Prince and left more than 100,000 dead.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jack London (1876-1916), author; Tex Ritter (1905-1974), singer/actor; Joe Frazier (1944-2011), boxer; Tom Dempsey (1947- ), football player; Kirstie Alley (1951- ), actress; Rush Limbaugh (1951- ), radio personality; Howard Stern (1954- ), radio personality; Christiane Amanpour (1958- ), TV journalist; Jeff Bezos (1964- ), Amazon.com founder; Rob Zombie (1965- ), singer-songwriter/director; Zack de la Rocha (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Naya Rivera (1987- ), actress; Zayn Malik (1993- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: Amazon.com opened for business online in 1995, but it didn't make a profit until 2002.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, the New York Jets fulfilled quarterback Joe Namath's guarantee of a win with a 16-7 victory over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Age is never so old as youth would measure it." -- Jack London, "The Wit of Porportuk"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 25 -- women in the U.S. Senate at the start of the 116th Congress in 2019.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 10) and last quarter moon (Jan. 17).

