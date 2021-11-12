FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021

Today is the 316th day of 2021 and the 52nd day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1936, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened to traffic.

In 1969, journalist Seymour Hersh broke the story of the My Lai Massacre in Vietnam over The Associated Press wire service.

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter ordered a halt to oil imports from Iran due to an ongoing hostage crisis.

In 1997, Ramzi Yousef was found guilty of masterminding the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

In 2014, the European Space Agency's Philae lander became the first space probe to achieve a soft landing on the surface of a comet.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815-1902), activist; Auguste Rodin (1840-1917), sculptor; Harry A. Blackmun (1908-1999), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Grace Kelly (1929-1982), actress/princess of Monaco; Booker T. Jones (1944- ), musician; Al Michaels (1944- ), sportscaster; Neil Young (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Megan Mullally (1958- ), actress; Nadia Comaneci (1961- ), gymnast; Sammy Sosa (1968- ), baseball player; Ryan Gosling (1980- ), actor; Anne Hathaway (1982- ), actress; Russell Westbrook (1988- ), basketball player.