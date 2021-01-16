SATURDAY, JANUARY 16, 2021
Today is the 16th day of 2021 and the 27th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1920, the first meeting of the League of Nations was held in Paris.
In 1945, Adolf Hitler moved into his underground bunker in Berlin.
In 1969, the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz 4 and Soyuz 5 completed the first docking of manned spacecraft.
In 1979, the Shah of Iran fled his homeland in the wake of a revolution.
In 2006, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became the first female elected head of state of an African nation when she was sworn in as president of Liberia.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ethel Merman (1908-1984), actress/singer; Dizzy Dean (1910-1974), baseball player; Dian Fossey (1932-1985), zoologist; Susan Sontag (1933-2004), author/critic; Laura Schlessinger (1947- ), radio host/author; John Carpenter (1948- ), director; Ruth Reichl (1948- ), food writer/editor; Sade (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Roy Jones Jr. (1969- ), boxer; Kate Moss (1974- ), model; Lin-Manuel Miranda (1980- ), actor/composer/playwright; Albert Pujols (1980- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: The Soyuz 5 mission in 1969 featured the first and only transfer of crew from one spacecraft to another via spacewalk.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1961, Mickey Mantle signed a contract for an annual salary of $75,000, making him the highest-paid player in the American League.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Since the success of 'Hamilton,' my life has been about finding the balance between the things I always wanted to make and the opportunities that are so incredible I'd be angry if they opened and I wasn't in them." -- Lin-Manuel Miranda
TODAY'S NUMBER: 23 -- countries that were members of the League of Nations for its entire duration. Forty other nations were members intermittently.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 12) and first quarter moon (Jan 20).
SUNDAY, JANUARY 17, 2021
Today is the 17th day of 2021 and the 28th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1773, Captain James Cook and his crew became the first to sail south of the Antarctic Circle.
In 1917, the United States purchased the Virgin Islands from Denmark for $25 million.
In 1946, the United Nations Security Council held its first session.
In 1991, a United States-led coalition's planes struck targets in Kuwait and Iraq, launching the Persian Gulf War.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790), statesman/inventor/author; Al Capone (1899-1947), organized crime boss; Betty White (1922- ), actress; Eartha Kitt (1927-2008), actress/singer; James Earl Jones (1931- ), actor; Muhammad Ali (1942-2016), boxer; Andy Kaufman (1949-1984), actor/comedian; Steve Harvey (1957- ), comedian/actor; Jim Carrey (1962- ), actor; Sebastian Junger (1962- ), journalist/author; Michelle Obama (1964- ), U.S. first lady; Kid Rock (1971- ), singer-songwriter; Zooey Deschanel (1980- ), actress; Dwyane Wade (1982- ), basketball player; Calvin Harris (1984- ), singer-songwriter/producer.
TODAY'S FACT: The term "military-industrial complex" was first used by President Dwight Eisenhower during his farewell address to the nation on this day in 1961.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1971, the Baltimore Colts defeated the Dallas Cowboys 16-13 in Super Bowl V, a game so filled with errors it was nicknamed the "Blunder Bowl."
TODAY'S QUOTE: "For me, becoming isn't about arriving somewhere or achieving a certain aim. I see it instead as forward motion, a means of evolving, a way to reach continuously toward a better self. The journey doesn't end." -- Michelle Obama, "Becoming"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 26 -- age at which gangster Al Capone became boss of the "Chicago Outfit."
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 12) and first quarter moon (Jan 20).