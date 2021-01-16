TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1961, Mickey Mantle signed a contract for an annual salary of $75,000, making him the highest-paid player in the American League.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Since the success of 'Hamilton,' my life has been about finding the balance between the things I always wanted to make and the opportunities that are so incredible I'd be angry if they opened and I wasn't in them." -- Lin-Manuel Miranda

TODAY'S NUMBER: 23 -- countries that were members of the League of Nations for its entire duration. Forty other nations were members intermittently.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 12) and first quarter moon (Jan 20).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17, 2021

Today is the 17th day of 2021 and the 28th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1773, Captain James Cook and his crew became the first to sail south of the Antarctic Circle.

In 1917, the United States purchased the Virgin Islands from Denmark for $25 million.

In 1946, the United Nations Security Council held its first session.

In 1991, a United States-led coalition's planes struck targets in Kuwait and Iraq, launching the Persian Gulf War.