MONDAY, JULY 19, 2021
Today is the 200th day of 2021 and the 30th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1848, a seminal women's rights convention opened in Seneca Falls, New York.
In 1941, Winston Churchill launched his V for Victory campaign.
In 1943, Allied forces bombed railway yards in Rome.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a "Don't Ask, Don't Tell, Don't Pursue" policy for gay men and women serving in the U.S. military.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Samuel Colt (1814-1862), inventor; Edgar Degas (1834-1917), painter; Lizzie Borden (1860-1927), alleged murderer; Max Fleischer (1883-1972), animator; A.J. Cronin (1896-1981), writer; George McGovern (1922-2012), U.S. senator/presidential candidate; Ilie Nastase (1946- ), tennis player; Brian May (1947- ), musician; Stuart Scott (1965-2015), sportscaster; Jim Norton (1968- ), comedian/radio personality; Vitali Klitschko (1971- ), boxer/ politician; Benedict Cumberbatch (1976- ), actor; Jared Padalecki (1982- ), actor; LaMarcus Aldridge (1985- ), basketball player; Jon Jones (1987- ), mixed martial artist.
TODAY'S FACT: British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was the first person ever named an honorary American citizen.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1903, Italian cyclist Maurice-Francois Garin won the inaugural Tour de France.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Being on a plane ... and hearing a baby crying. That's the sound of life, man. Moms: Stop apologizing for your kid crying -- he or she has a right to be there. I love to revel in the beauty of a baby's cry." -- Stuart Scott, "Every Day I Fight"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 -- state (Massachusetts) from which Democratic Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota won electoral votes in the 1972 presidential election, along with Washington, D.C.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 17) and full moon (July 23).