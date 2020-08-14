× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, 2020

Today is the 227th day of 2020 and the 56th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act, guaranteeing income for retirees and the unemployed.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced Japan's unconditional surrender and the end of World War II.

In 2003, 50 million people in the northeastern United States and Ontario, Canada, lost power in one of the largest blackouts in history.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Doc Holliday (1851-1887), gambler; David Crosby (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Steve Martin (1945- ), actor/writer/musician; Danielle Steel (1947- ), novelist; Gary Larson (1950- ), cartoonist; James Horner (1953-2015), composer; Rusty Wallace (1956- ), race car driver; Earvin "Magic" Johnson (1959- ), basketball player/businessman; Halle Berry (1966- ), actress; Mila Kunis (1983- ), actress; Tim Tebow (1987- ), athlete/sportscaster.

TODAY'S FACT: The New York Times reported in 1945 that an estimated 2 million people flooded New York City's Times Square following the announcement of the Japanese surrender in World War II.