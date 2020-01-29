WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29, 2020
Today is the 29th day of 2020 and the 40th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1861, Kansas was admitted as the 34th U.S. state.
In 1891, Queen Liliuokalani inherited the throne from her brother, Kalakaua, becoming the last monarch of the Hawaiian Islands.
In 2002, President George W. Bush described Iran, Iraq and North Korea as part of an "axis of evil" in his State of the Union address.
In 2009, then-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was convicted on charges of corruption and removed from office.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Paine (1737-1809), patriot/philosopher; William McKinley (1843-1901), 25th U.S. president; Anton Chekhov (1860-1904), author; W.C. Fields (1880-1946), actor/comedian; Edward Abbey (1927-1989), environmentalist/author; Tom Selleck (1945- ), actor; Oprah Winfrey (1954- ), TV personality; Edward Burns (1968- ), actor/director; Heather Graham (1970- ), actress; Paul Ryan (1970- ), politician; Sara Gilbert (1975- ), actress; Adam Lambert (1982- ), singer.
TODAY'S FACT: Edgar Allan Poe's famous poem "The Raven" was first published in the New York Evening Mirror on this day in 1845. Poe was paid $15.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1995, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX, becoming the first NFL team to win five Super Bowls.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "He who dares not offend cannot be honest." -- Thomas Paine
TODAY'S NUMBER: 6 -- record number of Super Bowl wins for a franchise, held by the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 24) and first quarter moon (Feb. 1).
