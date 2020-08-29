SATURDAY, AUGUST 29, 2020
Today is the 242nd day of 2020 and the 71st day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1949, the Soviet Union conducted its first atomic bomb test.
In 1957, Democratic Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina concluded his 24-hour-long filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.
In 1991, the parliament of the Soviet Union suspended all Communist Party activities indefinitely.
In 2005, Category 3 storm Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Locke (1632-1704), philosopher; Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. (1809-1894), author; Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982), actress; Charlie Parker (1920-1955), musician; Richard Attenborough (1923-2014), filmmaker; William Friedkin (1935- ), film director; John McCain (1936-2018), U.S. senator; Elliott Gould (1938- ), actor; Joel Schumacher (1939-2020), film director; GG Allin (1956-1993), singer-songwriter; Michael Jackson (1958-2009), singer-songwriter; Lea Michele (1986- ), actress; Liam Payne (1993- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Strom Thurmond's 1957 civil rights filibuster remains the longest one-man filibuster in history. It lasted 24 hours, 18 minutes and opened with Thurmond reading the voting laws of all 48 states.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1977, St. Louis Cardinal Lou Brock stole two bases to match, then break, Ty Cobb's record for career stolen bases, which had stood at 892 bases for 49 years.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The end of law is not to abolish or restrain, but to preserve and enlarge freedom." -- John Locke, "Second Treatise of Government"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 175 -- top sustained wind speed (in mph) during Hurricane Katrina.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 25) and full moon (Sept. 1).
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30, 2020
Today is the 243rd day of 2020 and the 72nd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1945, British forces ended Japan's occupation of Hong Kong.
In 1963, a United States-Soviet diplomatic teletype "hotline," intended to prevent accidental war, was installed.
In 1967, the U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black Supreme Court justice.
In 1996, Russian and Chechen leaders agreed to a ceasefire, ending the First Chechen War.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley (1797-1851), author; Huey Long (1893-1935), politician; Shirley Booth (1898-1992), actress; Roy Wilkins (1901-1981), civil rights activist; Fred MacMurray (1908-1991), actor; Ted Williams (1918-2002), baseball player; Warren Buffett (1930- ), businessman/philanthropist; Robert Crumb (1943- ), writer/illustrator; Peggy Lipton (1946-2019), actress; Lewis Black (1948- ), comedian; Robert Parish (1953- ), basketball player; Cameron Diaz (1972- ), actress; Andy Roddick (1982- ), tennis player.
TODAY'S FACT: The number of hours Americans spent online increased more than 100% between 2000 and 2018, from 9.4 hours per week to 23.6 hours per week.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1905, Ty Cobb made his major-league debut for the Detroit Tigers.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "President Eisenhower was a fine general and a good, decent man, but if he had fought World War II the way he fought for civil rights, we would all be speaking German now." -- Roy Wilkins
TODAY'S NUMBER: 32 -- cases Thurgood Marshall had argued before the Supreme Court before he became a justice. He won 29 of them.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 25) and full moon (Sept. 1).
