TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1977, St. Louis Cardinal Lou Brock stole two bases to match, then break, Ty Cobb's record for career stolen bases, which had stood at 892 bases for 49 years.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The end of law is not to abolish or restrain, but to preserve and enlarge freedom." -- John Locke, "Second Treatise of Government"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 175 -- top sustained wind speed (in mph) during Hurricane Katrina.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 25) and full moon (Sept. 1).

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30, 2020

Today is the 243rd day of 2020 and the 72nd day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1945, British forces ended Japan's occupation of Hong Kong.

In 1963, a United States-Soviet diplomatic teletype "hotline," intended to prevent accidental war, was installed.

In 1967, the U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black Supreme Court justice.

In 1996, Russian and Chechen leaders agreed to a ceasefire, ending the First Chechen War.