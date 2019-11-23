SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2019
Today is the 327th day of 2019 and the 62nd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1954, more than 25 years after "Black Thursday," the Dow Jones industrial average finally surpassed its pre-Depression high.
In 1963, the first episode of the long-running science fiction drama "Doctor Who" aired on the BBC.
In 2001, the U.N. International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia charged former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic with genocide for his role in the 1992-1995 Bosnia and Herzegovina conflict.
In 2005, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was elected president of Liberia, becoming the first female elected head of state in Africa.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Franklin Pierce (1804-1869), 14th U.S. president; William H. Bonney, aka Billy the Kid (1859-1881), outlaw; Boris Karloff (1887-1969), actor; Erte (1892-1990), artist/designer; Paul Celan (1920-1970), poet; Bruce Vilanch (1948- ), comedy writer; Robin Roberts (1960- ), sportscaster; Miley Cyrus (1992- ), actress/singer.
TODAY'S FACT: New Shepard, developed by the privately funded aerospace company Blue Origin, became the first rocket to fly to space and return to Earth in a controlled, vertical landing on this day in 2015.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1919, the first play-by-play of a football game was broadcast on the radio, featuring the Aggies of Texas A&M hosting the Longhorns of the University of Texas.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Being optimistic is like a muscle that gets stronger with use. Makes it easier when the tough times arrive. You have to change the way you think in order to change the way you feel." -- Robin Roberts, "Everybody's Got Something"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4.8 million -- estimated population of Liberia in July 2018.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 19) and new moon (Nov. 26).
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2019
Today is the 328th day of 2019 and the 63rd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1932, the FBI Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory (commonly known as the FBI Crime Lab) officially opened in Washington, D.C.
In 1859, Charles Darwin published his theory of natural selection in "On the Origin of Species."
In 1963, accused John F. Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was fatally shot by Jack Ruby on live national television.
In 1971, the hijacker known as D.B. Cooper parachuted from a plane over Washington state with $200,000 in ransom money and was never seen again.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Zachary Taylor (1784-1850), 12th U.S. president; Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901), painter; Dale Carnegie (1888-1955), author; William F. Buckley Jr. (1925-2008), columnist; Oscar Robertson (1938- ), basketball player; Pete Best (1941- ), drummer; Billy Connolly (1942- ), actor/comedian; Spider Robinson (1948- ), author; Russell Watson (1966- ), singer; Stephen Merchant (1974- ), actor/comedian; Katherine Heigl (1978- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1903, a moth with a 10-inch tongue was discovered in Madagascar, 41 years after Charles Darwin hypothesized its existence.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1960, Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors set an NBA record with 55 rebounds in one game. The Warriors lost the game to the Boston Celtics, 132-129.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you are not in the process of becoming the person you want to be, you are automatically engaged in becoming the person you don't want to be." -- Dale Carnegie
TODAY'S NUMBER: 61 -- percentage of Americans who, at the time of a mid-November 2013 Gallup Poll, believed the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was part of a conspiracy; 30 percent of those polled believed that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 19) and new moon (Nov. 26).
