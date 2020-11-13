FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2020

Today is the 318th day of 2020 and the 53rd day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1887, "Bloody Sunday" took place in London, as violent clashes broke out between mostly Irish demonstrators and British police.

In 1956, the Supreme Court ruled that bus segregation in Alabama was illegal.

In 1970, the Bhola cyclone in Bangladesh killed an estimated 500,000 people.

In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C.

In 2015, a series of coordinated terror attacks in Paris killed 130 people and injured 368 others.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894), writer; Louis Brandeis (1856-1941), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Buck O'Neil (1911-2006), baseball player; Jack Elam (1920-2003), actor; Garry Marshall (1934-2016), filmmaker; Joe Mantegna (1947- ), actor; Whoopi Goldberg (1955- ), actress/talk show host; Jimmy Kimmel (1967- ), comedian/TV host; Steve Zahn (1967- ), actor; Gerard Butler (1969- ), actor.