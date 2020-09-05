SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2020
Today is the 249th day of 2020 and the 78th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1774, the First Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia.
In 1836, Sam Houston was elected the first president of the Republic of Texas.
In 1882, the first U.S. Labor Day celebration was held in New York City.
In 1975, President Gerald Ford survived an attempt on his life when a Secret Service agent tackled would-be assassin Lynette Fromme.
In 1986, Pan Am Flight 73 was hijacked at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jesse James (1847-1882), legendary outlaw; Arthur Nielsen (1897-1980), market researcher; Darryl F. Zanuck (1902-1979), film producer; John Cage (1912-1992), composer; Bob Newhart (1929- ), comedian/actor; Raquel Welch (1940- ), actress/model; Werner Herzog (1942- ), filmmaker; Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), singer-songwriter; Cathy Guisewite (1950- ), cartoonist; Michael Keaton (1951- ), actor; Dennis Scott (1968- ), basketball player/sportscaster; Rose McGowan (1973- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1957, Jack Kerouac's "On the Road," a defining novel of the postwar generation, was published by Viking Press.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1960, boxer Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) won the gold medal in light heavyweight boxing at the Olympic Games in Rome.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you want to do a film, steal a camera, steal raw stock, sneak into a lab and do it!" - Werner Herzog, "Werner Herzog Eats His Shoe"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 12 -- colonies represented at the First Continental Congress in 1774. Georgia declined to send delegates.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 1) and last quarter moon (Sept. 10).
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2020
Today is the 250th day of 2020 and the 79th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1522, Ferdinand Magellan's ship, Victoria, docked in Sanlucar, Spain, completing the first global circumnavigation. Magellan himself had died en route.
In 1901, President William McKinley was shot by anarchist Leon Czolgosz in Buffalo, New York. He died eight days later.
In 1972, nine members of the Israeli Olympic team, taken hostage in Munich by Palestinian terrorists the day before, were killed during a failed rescue attempt.
In 1997, funeral services were held in London for Diana, Princess of Wales.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jane Addams (1860-1935), social worker; Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. (1888-1969), businessman/ambassador; Roger Waters (1943- ), rock musician; Swoosie Kurtz (1944- ), actress; Jane Curtin (1947- ), actress/comedian; Jeff Foxworthy (1958- ), comedian/TV personality; Chris Christie (1962- ), politician; Rosie Perez (1964- ), actress; Macy Gray (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Idris Elba (1972- ), actor; John Wall (1990- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: More than 2.5 billion people worldwide were estimated to have watched at least part of Princess Diana's funeral services on television in 1997.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1995, Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles played in his 2,131st Major League Baseball game, breaking Lou Gehrig's consecutive-games record.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Nothing could be worse than the fear that one had given up too soon, and left one unexpended effort that might have saved the world." -- Jane Addams
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,632 -- consecutive games Cal Ripken Jr. ultimately played before taking a game day off on Sept. 20, 1998.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 1) and last quarter moon (Sept. 10).
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2020
Today is the 251st day of 2020 and the 80th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1822, Brazil declared independence from Portugal.
In 1927, inventor Philo T. Farnsworth transmitted the first image by electronic means, an innovation that would eventually enable broadcast television.
In 1979, cable sports network ESPN was launched with the premiere of the long-running daily series "SportsCenter."
In 2008, the U.S. government took control of the mortgage financing enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Queen Elizabeth I (1533-1603), British monarch; Grandma (Anna Mary) Moses (1860-1961), artist; Paul Brown (1908-1991), football coach/executive; Elia Kazan (1909-2003), filmmaker; Jacob Lawrence (1917-2000), artist; Peter Lawford (1923-1984), actor; Buddy Holly (1936-1959), singer-songwriter; Gloria Gaynor (1949- ), singer-songwriter; Chrissie Hynde (1951- ), singer-songwriter; Michael Emerson (1954- ), actor; Eazy-E (1963-1995), rapper; Toby Jones (1966- ), actor; Shane Mosley (1971- ), boxer; Evan Rachel Wood (1987- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Philo T. Farnsworth was the first to produce a televised image in 1927, but Vladimir Zworykin, who was developing the same technology for Westinghouse, was the first to obtain the patent.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1963, the Pro Football Hall of Fame was dedicated in Canton, Ohio, and a 17-member charter class was inducted.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I'll get an inspiration and start painting; then I'll forget everything, everything except how things used to be and how to paint it so people will know how we used to live." -- Grandma Moses
TODAY'S NUMBER: 346 -- members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as of 2020. Twenty new members were inducted in 2020: five modern-era players and 15 special inductees to celebrate the NFL's 100th anniversary. Current rules allow between four and eight individuals to be selected for enshrinement each year.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 1) and last quarter moon (Sept. 10).
