Today In History

FRIDAY, JULY 8, 2022

Today is the 189th day of 2022 and the 18th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1889, The Wall Street Journal was published for the first time.

In 1932, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell to its lowest point of the Great Depression, at 41.22.

In 1947, news outlets reported a UFO crash near an army airfield in Roswell, New Mexico.

In 1994, Kim Jong Il began to assume leadership of North Korea upon the death of his father, Kim Il-sung.

In 2011, the space shuttle Atlantis began the last NASA space shuttle mission.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Pemberton (1831-1888), chemist/Coca-Cola inventor; John D. Rockefeller (1839-1937), entrepreneur; Hugo Boss (1885-1948), fashion designer; Nelson A. Rockefeller (1908-1979), New York governor/U.S. vice president; Jeffrey Tambor (1944- ), actor; Ruby Sales (1948- ), civil rights activist; Wolfgang Puck (1949- ), chef; Anjelica Huston (1951- ), actress; Kevin Bacon (1958- ), actor; Toby Keith (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Beck (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Milo Ventimiglia (1977- ), actor; Jaden Smith (1998- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: Between 1855 and 1934, John D. Rockefeller donated $530.9 million to charitable causes.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1889, boxing's last bare-knuckle championship match was fought. John L. Sullivan defeated Jake Kilrain in a 75-round bout that lasted two hours and 16 minutes.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Wherever we look upon this earth, the opportunities take shape within the problems." -- Nelson A. Rockefeller

TODAY'S NUMBER: 68,000 -- women currently serving in the U.S. Air Force. The USAF accepted its first female recruits into the Women in the Air Force program on this day in 1948.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 6) and full moon (July 13).

