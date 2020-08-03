You have permission to edit this article.
Today In History
Today In History

MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2020

Today is the 216th day of 2020 and the 45th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1492, Christopher Columbus, seeking a sea route to the Far East, departed Palos de la Frontera, Spain.

In 1914, Germany declared war on France.

In 1958, the U.S. nuclear-powered submarine Nautilus became the first vessel to cross the North Pole underwater.

In 1972, the U.S. Senate ratified the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

In 2019, a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, left 23 dead and 23 injured.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Elisha Otis (1811-1861), inventor; Ernie Pyle (1900-1945), journalist/war correspondent; Leon Uris (1924-2003), author; Tony Bennett (1926- ), singer; Martin Sheen (1940- ), actor; Martha Stewart (1941- ), TV personality/business mogul; James Hetfield (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Tom Brady (1977- ), football player; Evangeline Lilly (1979- ), actress; Todd Gurley (1994- ), football player.

TODAY'S FACT: Santa Claus Land, the world's first theme park, opened on this day in 1946 in Santa Claus, Indiana.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1936, Jesse Owens won the first of his four gold medals during the Olympic Games in Berlin. Owens edged out teammate Ralph Metcalfe with a 10.3-second time in the 100-meter dash.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "It's alright to have a good opinion of yourself, but we Americans are so smug with our cockiness, we somehow feel that just because we are Americans, we can whip our weight in wildcats." -- Ernie Pyle

TODAY'S NUMBER: 70 -- length (in days) of Christopher Columbus' first voyage across the Atlantic Ocean in 1492.

TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (Aug. 3).

