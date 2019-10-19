SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2019
Today is the 292nd day of 2019 and the 27th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1781, Lord Charles Cornwallis' British troops surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, heralding an imminent victory for the Continental Army.
In 1960, the United States imposed an embargo on exports to Cuba except for medical supplies and certain foods.
In 1987, "Black Monday" set a new Wall Street record for a single-day decline when the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points.
In 2003, Mother Teresa was beatified by Pope John Paul II.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Auguste Lumiere (1862-1954), inventor/filmmaker; Charles Merrill (1885-1956), investment banker; Jack Anderson (1922-2005), columnist; John le Carre (1931- ), author; John Lithgow (1945- ), actor; Jennifer Holliday (1960- ), singer/actress; Evander Holyfield (1962- ), boxer; Ty Pennington (1964- ), TV host/carpenter; Jon Favreau (1966- ), actor/director; Trey Parker (1969- ), TV producer/writer; Jason Reitman (1977- ), filmmaker; Gillian Jacobs (1982- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: John Jay, the first Chief Justice of the United States, was sworn in on this day in 1789.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1957, Maurice "Rocket" Richard of the Montreal Canadiens became the first NHL player to score 500 goals.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There's one thing worse than change and that's the status quo." -- John le Carre, "Smiley's People"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 -- Emmy wins for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's "South Park." The mature-audiences animated sitcom has been nominated for the Outstanding Animated Program award 17 times in its 23 seasons.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 13) and last quarter moon (Oct. 21).
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2019
Today is the 293rd day of 2019 and the 28th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1944, U.S. forces landed on the island of Leyte, beginning a monthslong campaign to free the Philippines from Japanese control.
In 1947, the House Un-American Activities Committee opened its first hearings on communist influence in the film industry.
In 1977, three members of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd were killed (along with their road manager and the two pilots) when their chartered plane crashed in Mississippi.
In 2011, ousted Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi was captured and killed by rebel forces in Sirte, Libya.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Arthur Rimbaud (1854-1891), poet; Bela Lugosi (1882-1956), actor; Art Buchwald (1925-2007), columnist; Joyce Brothers (1927-2013), psychologist/columnist; Mickey Mantle (1931-1995), baseball player; Jerry Orbach (1935-2004), actor; Tom Petty (1950-2017), singer-songwriter; Danny Boyle (1956- ), film director; Viggo Mortensen (1958- ), actor; Snoop Dogg (1971- ), rapper/actor; John Krasinski (1979- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Only four nations in the world currently self-identify as communist states: China, Cuba, Laos and Vietnam.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, American Dick Fosbury won a gold medal and set an Olympic record when he high-jumped 7 feet 4 1/4 inches at the Olympic Games in Mexico City, marking the international debut of his signature jump style, the "Fosbury Flop."
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You can't make up anything anymore. The world itself is a satire. All you're doing is recording it." -- Art Buchwald
TODAY'S NUMBER: 18 -- World Series home runs hit by Mickey Mantle in his 18-year career, a record that still stands.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 13) and last quarter moon (Oct. 21).
