SATURDAY, MAY 7, 2022

Today is the 127th day of 2022 and the 49th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1847, the American Medical Association was founded in Philadelphia.

In 1915, a German U-boat sank the RMS Lusitania, killing 1,198 off the coast of Ireland.

In 1945, Germany unconditionally surrendered and withdrew from World War II.

In 1998, Mercedes-Benz announced its $36 billion merger with the Chrysler Corporation.

In 2000, Vladimir Putin assumed the presidency in Russia's first democratic change of office.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Browning (1812-1889), poet/playwright; Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), composer; Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), composer; Gary Cooper (1901-1961), actor; Eva Peron (1919-1952), Argentine first lady/actress; Johnny Unitas (1933-2002), football player; Tim Russert (1950-2008), journalist; Breckin Meyer (1974- ), actor; Alex Smith (1984- ), football player; Aidy Bryant (1987- ), actress/comedian; Earl Thomas (1989- ), football player; Alexander Ludwig (1992- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: In 1977, Seattle Slew won the Kentucky Derby. The horse went on to win the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, becoming the 10th horse to win the Triple Crown and the first to do so while undefeated.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1982, a jury ruled in favor of Raiders owner Al Davis in an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL, allowing Davis to move the team from Oakland, California, to Los Angeles.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "When the fight begins within himself, a man's worth something." -- Robert Browning, "Bishop Blougram's Apology"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 16,024 -- height (in feet) of Puncak Jaya aka the Carstensz Pyramid, the highest summit in Indonesia. Canadian Patrick Morrow became the first person to scale the "Seven Summits" -- the highest peak on each of the seven continents -- when he reached the top of the Carstensz Pyramid on this day in 1986.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 30) and first quarter moon (May 8).

SUNDAY, MAY 8, 2022

Today is the 128th day of 2022 and the 50th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1877, the first Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was held in New York City.

In 1902, Mount Pelee erupted on the island of Martinique, destroying the city of Saint-Pierre and killing an estimated 30,000 people.

In 1945, Victory in Europe Day (or V-E Day) was celebrated as the Allies accepted Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender, ending World War II in Europe.

In 1973, a 10-week standoff in Wounded Knee, South Dakota, between federal authorities and American Indian Movement activists ended.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Harry S. Truman (1884-1972), 33rd U.S. president; David Attenborough (1926- ), TV personality/environmentalist; Don Rickles (1926-2017), comedian/actor; Thomas Pynchon (1937- ), author; Ricky Nelson (1940-1985), singer-songwriter; Toni Tennille (1940- ), singer-songwriter; Mike D'Antoni (1951- ), basketball coach; Bill Cowher (1957- ), football coach/analyst; Lovie Smith (1958- ), football coach; Enrique Iglesias (1975- ), singer-songwriter; Stephen Amell (1981- ), actor; Adrian Gonzalez (1982- ), baseball player.

TODAY'S FACT: Pharmacist John Pemberton sold the first Coca-Cola soft drink on this day in 1886.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1978, Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler became the first climbers to ascend Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Those who want the Government to regulate matters of the mind and spirit are like men who are so afraid of being murdered that they commit suicide to avoid assassination." -- Harry Truman

TODAY'S NUMBER: 418,500 -- total U.S. military and civilian deaths in World War II, according to the National WWII Museum.

TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (May 8).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0