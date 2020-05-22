FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2020
Today is the 143rd day of 2020 and the 65th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1807, former vice president Aaron Burr was indicted for treason.
In 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Amnesty Act into law, restoring full rights to nearly all Confederate sympathizers.
In 1947, President Harry Truman signed the Truman Doctrine, appropriating military and economic aid for Greece and Turkey to combat the spread of communism.
In 2017, a bomb exploded at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert, killing 23 people.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Sturgeon (1783-1850), physicist/inventor; Richard Wagner (1813-1883), composer; Mary Cassatt (1844-1926), artist; Arthur Conan Doyle (1859-1930), physician/author; Herge (1907-1983), cartoonist; Laurence Olivier (1907-1989), actor/director; Charles Aznavour (1924-2018), singer-songwriter/actor; Morrissey (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Naomi Campbell (1970- ), model/actress; Ginnifer Goodwin (1978- ), actress; Maggie Q (1979- ), actress; Apolo Ohno (1982- ), speed skater.
TODAY'S FACT: On this day in 2011, an EF5 tornado struck Joplin, Missouri, killing 162 and causing $2.8 billion in damages. It remains the costliest and seventh-deadliest tornado in U.S. history.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2003, Annika Sorenstam became the first woman golfer since Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945 to officially compete against men at a PGA tour event.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Violence does, in truth, recoil upon the violent, and the schemer falls into the pit which he digs for another." -- Arthur Conan Doyle, "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4,531 -- episodes of NBC's "The Tonight Show" hosted by Johnny Carson, who began his tenure as host in 1962. Carson hosted his final show on this day in 1992.
TODAY'S MOON: New moon (May 22).
