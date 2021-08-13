 Skip to main content
FRIDAY, AUGUST 13, 2021

Today is the 225th day of 2021 and the 55th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1521, Hernando Cortes captured the capital of the Aztec empire, Tenochtitlan (later Mexico City), after a three-month siege.

In 1907, the first gasoline-powered taxicab took fares in New York City.

In 1918, Opha May Johnson became the first woman to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps.

In 1961, East German soldiers began constructing a barbed-wire barrier between the eastern and western parts of Berlin.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Annie Oakley (1860-1926), sharpshooter; Alfred Hitchcock (1899-1980), film director; Ben Hogan (1912-1997), golfer; Fidel Castro (1926-2016), Cuban president; Don Ho (1930-2007), singer; Philippe Petit (1949- ), tightrope walker; Dan Fogelberg (1951-2007), singer-songwriter; Paul Greengrass (1955- ), film director; John Slattery (1962- ), actor; Valerie Plame (1963- ), CIA agent/author; Shani Davis (1982- ), Olympic speedskater; Sebastian Stan (1982- ), actor; Devin and Jason McCourty (1987- ), football players; DeMarcus Cousins (1990- ), basketball player.

TODAY'S FACT: Alfred Hitchcock never won an Academy Award for directing. When he was honored with the Academy's Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1968, his speech was five words long: "Thank you, very much indeed."

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1948, Baseball Hall of Famer Satchel Paige pitched his first complete game at age 42.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I think journalism is on the front line because its business is truth. And, of course, powerful forces want to undermine truth or the facts. They want facts to be what powerful people tell you are facts, which is not facts at all. Very often it's lies." -- Paul Greengrass

TODAY'S NUMBER: 305 -- women who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps (women were allowed to enlist for office, clerical and secretarial duties) in 1918.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Aug. 8) and first quarter moon (Aug. 15).

