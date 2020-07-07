Today In History
TUESDAY, JULY 7, 2020

Today is the 189th day of 2020 and the 18th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii as a U.S. territory.

In 1954, Elvis Presley made his radio debut, as his single "That's All Right" was broadcast by Memphis radio station WHBQ.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan nominated Sandra Day O'Connor to serve as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2005, terrorists detonated explosives aboard a double-decker bus and three trains during the morning rush hour in London, killing 56 people and injuring 700.

In 2016, a gunman killed five police officers during an anti-police protest in Dallas, Texas.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Leroy "Satchel" Paige (1906-1982), baseball player; Robert Heinlein (1907-1988), author; Doc Severinsen (1927- ), trumpet player; David McCullough (1933- ), author/historian; Ringo Starr (1940- ), drummer/singer; Shelley Duvall (1949- ), actress; Jim Gaffigan (1966- ), comedian; Jorja Fox (1968- ), actress; Lisa Leslie (1972- ), basketball player; Michelle Kwan (1980- ), figure skater.

TODAY'S FACT: The Chillicothe Baking Co. of Chillicothe, Missouri, introduced the first packaged sliced bread on this day in 1928.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1985, 17-year-old German tennis player Boris Becker became the youngest men's singles title winner in history at Wimbledon.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Everyone talks about age, but it's not about age. It's about work ethic. Winning never gets old." -- Lisa Leslie

TODAY'S NUMBER: 59 -- age at which Satchel Paige pitched in his last Major League Baseball game, for the Kansas City Athletics, on Sept. 25, 1965. In his honor, owner Charles O. Finley furnished the bullpen with a rocking chair.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 4) and last quarter moon (July 12).

