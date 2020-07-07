× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TUESDAY, JULY 7, 2020

Today is the 189th day of 2020 and the 18th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii as a U.S. territory.

In 1954, Elvis Presley made his radio debut, as his single "That's All Right" was broadcast by Memphis radio station WHBQ.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan nominated Sandra Day O'Connor to serve as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2005, terrorists detonated explosives aboard a double-decker bus and three trains during the morning rush hour in London, killing 56 people and injuring 700.

In 2016, a gunman killed five police officers during an anti-police protest in Dallas, Texas.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Leroy "Satchel" Paige (1906-1982), baseball player; Robert Heinlein (1907-1988), author; Doc Severinsen (1927- ), trumpet player; David McCullough (1933- ), author/historian; Ringo Starr (1940- ), drummer/singer; Shelley Duvall (1949- ), actress; Jim Gaffigan (1966- ), comedian; Jorja Fox (1968- ), actress; Lisa Leslie (1972- ), basketball player; Michelle Kwan (1980- ), figure skater.