MONDAY, JUNE 27, 2022

Today is the 178th day of 2022 and the seventh day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1829, British chemist James Smithson died, leaving an endowment for "the Smithsonian Institution, an establishment for the increase and diffusion of knowledge among men."

In 1844, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints founder, Joseph Smith, and his brother Hyrum were murdered by an anti-Mormon mob at the jail where they were being held in Carthage, Illinois.

In 1950, President Harry S. Truman sent the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy to fight in the Korean War.

In 1985, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials decertified Route 66.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Emma Goldman (1869-1940), activist/author; Helen Keller (1880-1968), activist/author; H. Ross Perot (1930-2019), businessman/politician; Vera Wang (1949- ), fashion designer; J.J. Abrams (1966- ), TV/film producer; Tobey Maguire (1975- ), actor; Ed Westwick (1987- ), actor; Chandler Riggs (1999- ), actor; H.E.R. (1997- ), singer.

TODAY'S FACT: Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams flew 39 combat missions during the Korean War. Williams sat out nearly five Major League Baseball seasons due to his military service in World War II and Korea.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2001, the Washington Wizards drafted 19-year-old center Kwame Brown, marking the first time a high school student was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." -- Helen Keller

TODAY'S NUMBER: 30 million -- average annual visitors to Smithsonian Institution museums before visitors and operating hours were limited in response to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 20) and new moon (June 28).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0