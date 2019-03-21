THURSDAY, MARCH 21, 2019
Today is the 80th day of 2019 and the second day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1788, a fire destroyed most of the city of New Orleans.
In 1963, the federal penitentiary on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay was closed.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter announced that the United States would boycott the Moscow Olympic Games.
In 2006, the social media site Twitter was founded.
In 2011, a team of 30 surgeons and other physicians at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston completed the first full face transplant in the United States.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benito Juarez (1806-1872), Mexican president; Florenz Ziegfeld (1867-1932), theater producer; Phyllis McGinley (1905-1978), author; Timothy Dalton (1946- ), actor; Gary Oldman (1958- ), actor; Ayrton Senna (1960-1994), race car driver; Matthew Broderick (1962- ), actor; Rosie O'Donnell (1962- ), actress/talk show host; Ronaldinho (1980- ), soccer player; Adrian Peterson (1985- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones completed the first nonstop hot air balloon flight around the world on this day in 1999.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, an investigative report by Sports Illustrated revealed evidence that Major League Baseball player-manager Pete Rose had illegally gambled on baseball games.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A bit of trash now and then is good for the severest reader. It provides the necessary roughage in the literary diet." -- Phyllis McGinley
TODAY'S NUMBER: 14 -- attempted escapes, involving 36 inmates, from Alcatraz Prison over the 29 years that the prison operated. None of the attempts are believed to have been successful.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (March 20) and last quarter moon (March 27).
