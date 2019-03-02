SATURDAY, MARCH 2, 2019
Today is the 61st day of 2019 and the 72nd day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1836, Texas declared its independence from Mexico.
In 1877, the U.S. Congress declared Rutherford B. Hayes the winner of the 1876 presidential election, despite the fact that Samuel J. Tilden had won the popular vote.
In 1917, the Jones-Shafroth Act was enacted, granting U.S. citizenship to the people of Puerto Rico.
In 1969, the Concorde supersonic airliner flew (at subsonic speeds) for the first time.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sam Houston (1793-1863), soldier/politician; Dr. Seuss (Theodor Geisel) (1904-1991), author; Mel Ott (1909-1958), baseball player; Desi Arnaz (1917-1986), actor/musician; Mikhail Gorbachev (1931- ), former Soviet leader; Tom Wolfe (1930-2018), author/journalist; John Irving (1942- ), author; Jon Bon Jovi (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Daniel Craig (1968- ), actor; Method Man (1971- ), rapper/actor; Chris Martin (1977- ), singer-songwriter; Rebel Wilson (1980- ), actress; Bryce Dallas Howard (1981- ), actress; James Arthur (1988- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: "King Kong," which opened at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on this day in 1933, was made for about $12.4 million (in today's dollars). The 2005 remake cost $207 million to produce.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1962, Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors set the NBA single-game scoring record with 100 points in a win over the New York Knicks.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Your memory is a monster; you forget -- it doesn't. It simply files things away. It keeps things for you, or hides things from you -- and summons them to your recall with a will of its own. You think you have a memory; but it has you!" -- John Irving, "A Prayer for Owen Meany"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 27 -- publishing companies that rejected the manuscript of Dr. Seuss' first book for children, "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street."
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 26) and new moon (March 6).
SUNDAY, MARCH 3, 2019
Today is the 62nd day of 2019 and the 73rd day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1845, Florida was admitted as the 27th U.S. state.
In 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution adopting "The Star-Spangled Banner" as the U.S. national anthem.
In 1991, an amateur videographer captured the beating and arrest of construction worker Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers after a high-speed car chase.
In 2005, American millionaire Steve Fossett made the first solo, nonstop, unrefueled flight around the world in a fixed-wing aircraft.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alexander Graham Bell (1847-1922), inventor; Jean Harlow (1911-1937), actress; James Doohan (1920-2005), actor; James Merrill (1926-1995), poet; Perry Ellis (1940-1986), fashion designer; George Miller (1945- ), filmmaker; Ira Glass (1959- ), radio personality; Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1962- ), athlete; Julie Bowen (1970- ), actress; Jessica Biel (1982- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: "The Star-Spangled Banner" is set to the tune of "To Anacreon in Heaven," a piece originally composed around 1775 as the official song of the Anacreontic Society, an English musicians' club.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1920, the Montreal Canadiens set the NHL record for goals in a single game with a 16-3 win over the Quebec Bulldogs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Let the mind be, along with countless other things, a landing strip for sacred visitations." -- James Merrill, "A Different Person: A Memoir"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2.94 -- gallons of wine per capita Americans consume annually.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 26) and new moon (March 6).
