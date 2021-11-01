MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2021
Today is the 305th day of 2021 and the 41st day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1512, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel was exhibited to the public for the first time.
In 1800, John Adams became the first president to reside in the newly constructed "President's House" (later named the White House).
In 1848, the Boston Female Medical School, the first medical school for women, opened.
In 1870, the Weather Bureau (later renamed the National Weather Service) made its first meteorological forecast.
In 1993, the Maastricht Treaty went into effect, formally establishing the European Union.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Stephen Crane (1871-1900), writer; James Kilpatrick (1920-2010), journalist; Gary Player (1935- ), golfer; Lyle Lovett (1957- ), singer-songwriter; Tim Cook (1960- ), business executive; Anthony Kiedis (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Toni Collette (1972- ), actress; Jenny McCarthy (1972- ), actress; Logan Marshall-Green (1976- ), actor; Penn Badgley (1986- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: John Adams was the only president elected as a member of the Federalist Party.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1959, NHL goalie Jacques Plante of the Montreal Canadiens suffered a broken nose while blocking a shot and was taken to the locker room for stitches. He returned to the game wearing the first goalie face mask, a homemade fiberglass mask of his own design.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Baseball ought never be hurried. It is the only unhurried institution we have left, which is one reason, I think, we love it." -- James Kilpatrick
TODAY'S NUMBER: 38 -- percentage of American surgeons who are women.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 28) and new moon (Nov. 4).