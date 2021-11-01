MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2021

Today is the 305th day of 2021 and the 41st day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1512, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel was exhibited to the public for the first time.

In 1800, John Adams became the first president to reside in the newly constructed "President's House" (later named the White House).

In 1848, the Boston Female Medical School, the first medical school for women, opened.

In 1870, the Weather Bureau (later renamed the National Weather Service) made its first meteorological forecast.

In 1993, the Maastricht Treaty went into effect, formally establishing the European Union.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Stephen Crane (1871-1900), writer; James Kilpatrick (1920-2010), journalist; Gary Player (1935- ), golfer; Lyle Lovett (1957- ), singer-songwriter; Tim Cook (1960- ), business executive; Anthony Kiedis (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Toni Collette (1972- ), actress; Jenny McCarthy (1972- ), actress; Logan Marshall-Green (1976- ), actor; Penn Badgley (1986- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: John Adams was the only president elected as a member of the Federalist Party.