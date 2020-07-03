TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1974, Mike Marshall of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched in relief of starter Tommy John, setting a major league record for consecutive games pitched in, at 13.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I have based my life on being strong enough to do anything." -- Montel Williams

TODAY'S NUMBER: 25 -- films starring Tom Cruise that have grossed more than $200 million worldwide, as of June 2020.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 28) and full moon (July 4).

SATURDAY, JULY 4, 2020

Today is the 186th day of 2020 and the 15th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.

In 1826, founding fathers John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In 1960, the modern version of the American flag (with 50 stars) debuted at a ceremony in Philadelphia.

In 1997, NASA's Pathfinder space probe landed on Mars.