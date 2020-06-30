× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020

Today is the 182nd day of 2020 and the 11th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1934, the "Night of the Long Knives," a series of murders ordered by Adolf Hitler to eliminate his political rivals, began in Germany.

In 1936, Margaret Mitchell's "Gone With the Wind" was published.

In 1966, the National Organization for Women was formed.

In 1982, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment, designed to guarantee equal rights for women, failed when its ratification deadline passed.

In 2007, an SUV loaded with propane canisters was driven into the terminal entrance and caught fire in a terrorist attack at Glasgow airport in Scotland.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Czeslaw Milosz (1911-2004), poet/essayist; Lena Horne (1917-2010), singer; Paul Berg (1926- ), biochemist; Robert Ballard (1942- ), oceanographer; David Alan Grier (1956- ), actor; Vincent D'Onofrio (1959- ), actor; Mike Tyson (1966- ), boxer; Monica Potter (1971- ), actress; Matisyahu (1979- ), rapper; Lizzy Caplan (1982- ), actress; Michael Phelps (1985- ), Olympic swimmer.