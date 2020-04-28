TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2020
Today is the 119th day of 2020 and the 41st day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, a mutiny broke out on the British trade ship Bounty.
In 1945, Italian partisans executed dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress by firing squad.
In 1952, the United States ended its occupation of Japan.
In 1965, U.S. troops began an occupation of the Dominican Republic in an effort to thwart the establishment of a communist regime.
In 1994, CIA officer and analyst Aldrich Ames pleaded guilty to spying for the Soviet Union and Russia.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James Monroe (1758-1831), fifth U.S. president; Lionel Barrymore (1878-1954), actor; Oskar Schindler (1908-1974), businessman; Harper Lee (1926-2016), author; Ann-Margret (1941- ), singer/actress; Bruno Kirby (1949-2006), actor; Jay Leno (1950- ), comedian/TV personality; L'Wren Scott (1964-2014), model/fashion designer; John Daly (1966- ), golfer; Bridget Moynahan (1971- ), actress; Jorge Garcia (1973- ), actor; Penelope Cruz (1974- ), actress; Jessica Alba (1981- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Aldrich Ames made $4.6 million selling CIA secrets to the KGB from 1985 to 1993.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, Muhammad Ali refused to be inducted into the U.S. Army and was stripped of his heavyweight boxing title.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Until I feared I would lose it, I never loved to read. One does not love breathing." -- Harper Lee, "To Kill a Mockingbird"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 937 -- weeks on the Billboard 200 chart for Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon," the most for any album in history. The album debuted on the chart, then known as the Billboard Top LPs and Tapes, on this day in 1973.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 22) and first quarter moon (April 30).
