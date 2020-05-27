TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, Major League Baseball awarded Montreal, Canada, the first MLB franchise outside the United States (Montreal Expos).

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I don't like eloquence. If it isn't effective enough to pierce your hide, it's tiresome, and if it is effective enough, it muddles your thoughts." -- Dashiell Hammett, "Zigzags of Treachery"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,046 -- height (in feet) of the Chrysler Building in New York City, the tallest building in the world when it opened to the public on this day in 1930.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 22) and first quarter moon (May 29).

