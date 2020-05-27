WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2020
Today is the 148th day of 2020 and the 70th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1937, San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge opened to pedestrian traffic.
In 1941, recent German victories in World War II prompted President Franklin D. Roosevelt to proclaim an "unlimited national emergency."
In 1999, a United Nations tribunal indicted Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic for crimes against humanity.
In 2006, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake on the island of Java, Indonesia, killed nearly 6,000 people and injured more than 38,000.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: "Wild Bill" Hickok (1837-1876), lawman/gambler; Dashiell Hammett (1894-1961), author; Rachel Carson (1907-1964), biologist/environmentalist; Hubert Humphrey (1911-1978), politician; Vincent Price (1911-1993), actor; Sam Snead (1912-2002), golfer; Henry Kissinger (1923- ), politician; Adam Carolla (1964- ), TV personality/radio host; Joseph Fiennes (1970- ), actor; Paul Bettany (1971- ), actor; Jack McBrayer (1973- ), actor; Andre 3000 (1975- ), rapper/actor; Jamie Oliver (1975- ), chef/activist; Chris Colfer (1990- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill were not only Allied leaders in World War II; they were seventh cousins once removed, through Roosevelt's mother.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, Major League Baseball awarded Montreal, Canada, the first MLB franchise outside the United States (Montreal Expos).
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I don't like eloquence. If it isn't effective enough to pierce your hide, it's tiresome, and if it is effective enough, it muddles your thoughts." -- Dashiell Hammett, "Zigzags of Treachery"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,046 -- height (in feet) of the Chrysler Building in New York City, the tallest building in the world when it opened to the public on this day in 1930.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 22) and first quarter moon (May 29).
