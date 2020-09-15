TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the decision to lock out players over contract disputes. The season was eventually canceled.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Pro and con are opposites, that fact is clearly seen. If progress means to move forward, then what does congress mean?" -- Nipsey Russell

TODAY'S NUMBER: 2 -- top speed (in miles per hour) of the Mark I, the first tank used in battle, deployed for the first time by the British during the Battle of the Somme on this day in 1916.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 10) and new moon (Sept. 17).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0