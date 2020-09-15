TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020
Today is the 259th day of 2020 and the 88th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws were enacted in Germany, depriving German Jews of their citizenship, banning marriages between Jews and other Germans and imposing the swastika as a national symbol.
In 1963, a bomb exploded at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, killing four young girls.
In 2001, President George W. Bush named Osama bin Laden as the prime suspect in the Sept. 11 attacks and pledged a sustained fight against terrorism.
In 2008, the global financial services firm Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James Fenimore Cooper (1789-1851), author/historian; William Howard Taft (1857-1930), 27th U.S. president/chief justice of the United States; Agatha Christie (1890-1976), author; Roy Acuff (1903-1992), musician; Fay Wray (1907-2004), actress; Nipsey Russell (1918-2005), actor/comedian; Merlin Olsen (1940-2010), football player/actor; Tommy Lee Jones (1946- ), actor; Oliver Stone (1946- ), filmmaker; Dan Marino (1961- ), football player; Tom Hardy (1977- ), actor; Prince Harry (1984- ), British royal.
TODAY'S FACT: No president has sported facial hair since William Howard Taft left office in 1913.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the decision to lock out players over contract disputes. The season was eventually canceled.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Pro and con are opposites, that fact is clearly seen. If progress means to move forward, then what does congress mean?" -- Nipsey Russell
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2 -- top speed (in miles per hour) of the Mark I, the first tank used in battle, deployed for the first time by the British during the Battle of the Somme on this day in 1916.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 10) and new moon (Sept. 17).
