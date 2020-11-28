SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2020
Today is the 333rd day of 2020 and the 68th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1895, the first automobile race in the United States was held in Chicago.
In 1905, Arthur Griffith formed the Sinn Fein political party, with the goal of independence for all of Ireland.
In 2016, a chartered plane carrying the Chapecoense football team of Brazil crashed in Colombia, killing 71 of its 77 passengers.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Blake (1757-1827), poet/artist/philosopher; Friedrich Engels (1820-1895), social philosopher; Claude Levi-Strauss (1908-2009), social anthropologist; Berry Gordy Jr. (1929- ), Motown Records founder; Randy Newman (1943- ), composer; Paul Shaffer (1949- ), bandleader; Ed Harris (1950- ), actor; Alfonso Cuaron (1961- ), filmmaker; Jon Stewart (1962- ), TV personality; Chamillionaire (1979- ), rapper; Trey Songz (1984- ), singer-songwriter/rapper; Karen Gillan (1987- ), actress; Chase Elliott (1995- ), race car driver.
TODAY'S FACT: Berry Gordy Jr. fought 17 times as an amateur and professional boxer, winning 12 bouts, before founding Motown Records (as Tamla Records) in 1959 using an $800 loan from his family.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1979, Billy Smith of the New York Islanders became the first goalie in NHL history to be credited with a goal. After a Colorado Rockies player mistakenly hit the puck into his own team's net, Smith was awarded the goal as the last Islander to touch the puck.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A truth that's told with bad intent / Beats all the lies you can invent." -- William Blake, "Auguries of Innocence"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 -- Enron's rank among the largest U.S. companies before it went bankrupt in December 2001. Enron stock, which had reached a high of $90 per share in August 2000, plunged below $1 on this day in 2001.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 21) and full moon (Nov. 30).
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2020
Today is the 334th day of 2020 and the 69th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1929, Richard Byrd, Brent Balchen, Harold June and Ashley McKinley became the first men to fly over the South Pole.
In 1947, the United Nations approved the partition of Palestine between Arabs and Jews.
In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson formed the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
In 1972, the first commercially successful video game, "Pong," was released in California.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Louisa May Alcott (1832-1888), author; C.S. Lewis (1898-1963), scholar/author; Adam Clayton Powell Jr. (1908-1972), civil rights leader/politician; Vin Scully (1927- ), sportscaster; Chuck Mangione (1940- ), musician/composer; Garry Shandling (1949-2016), actor/comedian; Joel Coen (1954- ), filmmaker; Howie Mandel (1955- ), actor/TV personality; Don Cheadle (1964- ), actor; Mariano Rivera (1969- ), baseball player; Anna Faris (1976- ), actress; Lucas Black (1982- ), actor; Russell Wilson (1988- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: One of the first video games was created in 1958 by William Higginbotham, a physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven lab. The game, "Tennis for Two," was very similar to "Pong."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1997, legendary Grambling State University Tigers football coach Eddie Robinson coached his last game, a 30-7 loss to the Southern University Jaguars. Robinson had coached the Tigers for 55 seasons.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Living by example -- that's always a better teacher than trying to preach." -- Don Cheadle
TODAY'S NUMBER: 8,327 -- feet below sea level at the lowest point in Antarctica's Bentley Subglacial Trench, the world's lowest elevation not covered by ocean.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 21) and full moon (Nov. 30).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!