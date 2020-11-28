SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2020

Today is the 333rd day of 2020 and the 68th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1895, the first automobile race in the United States was held in Chicago.

In 1905, Arthur Griffith formed the Sinn Fein political party, with the goal of independence for all of Ireland.

In 2016, a chartered plane carrying the Chapecoense football team of Brazil crashed in Colombia, killing 71 of its 77 passengers.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Blake (1757-1827), poet/artist/philosopher; Friedrich Engels (1820-1895), social philosopher; Claude Levi-Strauss (1908-2009), social anthropologist; Berry Gordy Jr. (1929- ), Motown Records founder; Randy Newman (1943- ), composer; Paul Shaffer (1949- ), bandleader; Ed Harris (1950- ), actor; Alfonso Cuaron (1961- ), filmmaker; Jon Stewart (1962- ), TV personality; Chamillionaire (1979- ), rapper; Trey Songz (1984- ), singer-songwriter/rapper; Karen Gillan (1987- ), actress; Chase Elliott (1995- ), race car driver.

TODAY'S FACT: Berry Gordy Jr. fought 17 times as an amateur and professional boxer, winning 12 bouts, before founding Motown Records (as Tamla Records) in 1959 using an $800 loan from his family.