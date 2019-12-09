MONDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2019
Today is the 343rd day of 2019 and the 78th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1793, Noah Webster published New York City's first daily newspaper, the American Minerva.
In 1872, Pinkney Benton Stewart Pinchback became the first serving U.S. governor of African American descent when he was named acting governor of Louisiana.
In 1968, engineer Douglas Engelbart demonstrated the first computer system to use hypertext links and a mouse.
In 1979, the World Health Organization certified that smallpox had been eradicated.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Emmett Kelly (1898-1979), clown; Jean de Brunhoff (1899-1937), author; Kirk Douglas (1916- ), actor; Redd Foxx (1922-1991), comedian; Dick Van Patten (1928-2015), actor; Judi Dench (1934- ), actress; Deacon Jones (1938-2013), football player; Beau Bridges (1941- ), actor; Dick Butkus (1942- ), football player; John Malkovich (1953- ), actor; Donny Osmond (1957- ), singer; Felicity Huffman (1962- ), actress; Kurt Angle (1968- ), wrestler/actor; Simon Helberg (1980- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: After Pinkney Benton Stewart Pinchback was appointed acting governor of Louisiana, it would be more than 100 years before the first elected African American governor, Lawrence Douglas Wilder of Virginia, took office, in 1990.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1934, the New York Giants exchanged their cleats for sneakers during the third quarter, then outmaneuvered the Chicago Bears on a frozen field to turn a 13-3 deficit into a 30-13 victory.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Nothing you do particularly matters. But I'm not sure that's a great excuse for doing it poorly." -- John Malkovich
TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 -- number of classic children's books about Babar the elephant written and illustrated by Jean de Brunhoff. He died of tuberculosis at age 37, and his son Laurent continued the series.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 3) and full moon (Dec. 11).
