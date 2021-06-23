WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23, 2021
Today is the 174th day of 2021 and the fourth day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1894, the International Olympic Committee was founded in Paris.
In 1947, the Senate overrode President Harry S. Truman's veto of the Taft-Hartley Act.
In 1972, a "smoking gun" White House audio recording captured President Richard Nixon and his chief of staff conspiring to obstruct the FBI's investigation of the Watergate break-ins.
In 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alan Turing (1912-1954), mathematician; Bob Fosse (1927-1987), choreographer/director; June Carter Cash (1929-2003), singer-songwriter; Wilma Rudolph (1940-1994), Olympic sprinter; Clarence Thomas (1948- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Randy Jackson (1956- ), musician/TV personality; Frances McDormand (1957- ), actress; Joss Whedon (1964- ), filmmaker; Joel Edgerton (1974- ), actor; Jason Mraz (1977- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Host country Greece won 47 medals, more than any other participating country, at the first modern Summer Olympics in 1896.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1917, Boston Red Sox pitcher Babe Ruth walked the first batter of a game against the Washington Senators. When Ruth was ejected for arguing the call, he punched the umpire. When play resumed, the base runner was thrown out attempting to steal. Ruth's replacement, Ernie Shore, then retired all 26 batters he faced.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Human dignity has long been understood in this country to be innate. ... The government cannot bestow dignity, and it cannot take it away." -- Clarence Thomas
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,400 -- length (in feet) of high-wire artist Nik Wallenda's tightrope walk across the Little Colorado River Gorge, near the Grand Canyon, on this day in 2013. Wallenda completed the walk in 22 minutes, 54 seconds during a live television broadcast that peaked at a viewership of 13 million.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 17) and full moon (June 24).