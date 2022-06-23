Today in History

THURSDAY, JUNE 23, 2022

Today is the 174th day of 2022 and the third day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1894, the International Olympic Committee was founded in Paris.

In 1947, the Senate overrode President Harry S. Truman's veto of the Taft-Hartley Act.

In 1972, a "smoking gun" White House audio recording captured President Richard Nixon and his chief of staff conspiring to obstruct the FBI's investigation of the Watergate break-ins.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alan Turing (1912-1954), mathematician; Bob Fosse (1927-1987), choreographer/director; June Carter Cash (1929-2003), singer-songwriter; Wilma Rudolph (1940-1994), Olympic sprinter; Clarence Thomas (1948- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Randy Jackson (1956- ), musician/TV personality; Frances McDormand (1957- ), actress; Joel Edgerton (1974- ), actor; Jason Mraz (1977- ), singer-songwriter; LaDanian Tomlinson (1979- ), football player.

TODAY'S FACT: Host country Greece won 47 medals, more than any other participating country, at the first modern Summer Olympics in 1896.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1917, Boston Red Sox pitcher Babe Ruth walked the first batter of a game against the Washington Senators. When Ruth was ejected for arguing the call, he punched the umpire. When play resumed, the base runner was thrown out attempting to steal. Ruth's replacement, Ernie Shore, then retired all 26 batters he faced.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "When the sun is shining, I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome." -- Wilma Rudolph

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,400 -- length (in feet) of high-wire artist Nik Wallenda's tightrope walk across the Little Colorado River Gorge, near the Grand Canyon, on this day in 2013. Wallenda completed the walk in 22 minutes, 54 seconds during a live television broadcast that peaked at a viewership of 13 million.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 20) and new moon (June 28).

