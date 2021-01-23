SATURDAY, JANUARY 23, 2021
Today is the 23rd day of 2021 and the 34th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1845, Congress passed an act designating that all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
In 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell graduated from Geneva College in New York, becoming the first woman to earn a medical degree in the United States.
In 1922, insulin was injected into a human patient in Toronto and successfully treated diabetes for the first time.
In 2005, Viktor Yushchenko was sworn in as president of the Ukraine, only four months after becoming seriously ill as a result of dioxin poisoning.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Hancock (1737-1793), statesman; Stendhal (1783-1842), author; Edouard Manet (1832-1883), artist; Ernie Kovacs (1919-1962), comedian; Chita Rivera (1933- ), actress/dancer; Rutger Hauer (1944-2019), actor; Princess Caroline of Monaco (1957- ); Mariska Hargitay (1964- ), actress; Tiffani Thiessen (1974- ), actress; Michael Stevens (1986- ), educator/internet personality; XXXTentacion (1998-2018), rapper.
TODAY'S FACT: Chita Rivera was the first Hispanic woman to receive a Kennedy Center Honors Award.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1944, the Detroit Red Wings set a record for the most one-sided hockey game by beating the New York Rangers 15-0.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A good book is an event in my life." -- Stendhal, "The Red and the Black"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 10 -- performing acts making up the charter class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on this day in 1986. The inductees were Little Richard, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan 20) and full moon (Jan. 28).
SUNDAY, JANUARY 24, 2021
Today is the 24th day of 2021 and the 35th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1848, gold was discovered at Sutter's Mill, setting off the California Gold Rush.
In 1984, the first Apple Macintosh computer went on sale.
In 1995, the O.J. Simpson murder trial began as the prosecution made its opening statement.
In 2003, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge was sworn in as the first secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Pierre de Beaumarchais (1732-1799), playwright; Edith Wharton (1862-1937), author; Robert Motherwell (1915-1991), artist; Ernest Borgnine (1917-2012), actor; Oral Roberts (1918-2009), evangelist; Neil Diamond (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Aaron Neville (1941- ), singer; John Belushi (1949-1982), actor; Nastassja Kinski (1961- ), actress; Mary Lou Retton (1968- ), Olympic gymnast; Ed Helms (1974- ), actor; Kristen Schaal (1978- ), actress/comedian; Daveed Diggs (1982- ), actor; Mischa Barton (1986- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The first Apple Macintosh computer had a 9-inch monitor and 128 kilobytes of RAM. It was priced at $2,495.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1980, Fred Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday bought the New York Mets for an estimated $21.1 million, at the time the most ever paid for a baseball franchise.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There is one friend in the life of each of us who seems not a separate person, however dear and beloved, but an expansion, an interpretation, of one's self, the very meaning of one's soul." -- Edith Wharton
TODAY'S NUMBER: $81 million -- estimated value (not adjusted for inflation) of the gold extracted from California in 1852, the peak year of the California Gold Rush.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan 20) and full moon (Jan. 28).