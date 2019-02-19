TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2019
Today is the 50th day of 2019 and the 61st day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1807, former U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr was arrested for treason.
In 1878, Thomas Edison received a patent for the phonograph.
In 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, allowing the internment of Japanese-Americans.
In 1945, about 30,000 U.S. Marines landed on Iwo Jima.
In 1963, Betty Friedan's "The Feminine Mystique" was published, sparking a new wave of feminism in the United States.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543), astronomer; Lee Marvin (1924-1987), actor; John Frankenheimer (1930-2002), director; Smokey Robinson (1940- ), singer-songwriter; Amy Tan (1952- ), author; Jeff Daniels (1955- ), actor; Ray Winstone (1957- ), actor; Roger Goodell (1959- ), NFL commissioner; Seal (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Jonathan Lethem (1964- ), author; Benicio Del Toro (1967- ), actor; Jeff Kinney (1971- ), cartoonist/children's author; David Mazouz (2001- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The hottest planet in the solar system is Venus, with an average surface temperature of 867 degrees F.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1995, Sterling Marlin became the third person to win back-to-back Daytona 500s in the race's history, a feat that has not been accomplished since.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I learned to write fiction the way I learned to read fiction -- by skipping the parts that bored me." -- Jonathan Lethem
TODAY'S NUMBER: 33,000 -- number of Japanese-Americans who served in the U.S. military in World War II.
TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (Feb. 19).
