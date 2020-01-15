WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2020
Today is the 15th day of 2020 and the 26th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1759, the British Museum opened to the public.
In 1844, the University of Notre Dame received its official charter from the state of Indiana.
In 1892, Dr. James Naismith published his original 13 rules of "basket ball" in the Springfield College school newspaper.
In 1943, the Pentagon was dedicated in Arlington, Virginia.
In 2009, a US Airways flight made an emergency landing in the Hudson River shortly after takeoff from LaGuardia Airport in New York.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edward Teller (1908-2003), physicist; Gene Krupa (1909-1973), jazz drummer; Lloyd Bridges (1913-1998), actor; Gamal Abdel Nasser (1918-1970), Egyptian president; Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968), civil rights leader; Ronnie Van Zant (1948-1977), singer-songwriter; Mario Van Peebles (1957- ), actor/director; Bernard Hopkins (1965- ), boxer; Regina King (1971- ), actress; Drew Brees (1979- ), football player; Matt Holliday (1980- ), baseball player; Pitbull (1981- ), rapper; Skrillex (1988- ), musician.
TODAY'S FACT: The Pentagon is the world's largest office building by floor area, with 3.7 million square feet of dedicated office space.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in the first Super Bowl.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right." -- Martin Luther King Jr.
TODAY'S NUMBER: 5.99 million -- articles on the English Wikipedia.org, launched on this day in 2001. The site currently averages about 600 new articles per day.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 10) and last quarter moon (Jan. 17).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.