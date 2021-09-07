TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1963, the Pro Football Hall of Fame was dedicated in Canton, Ohio, and a 17-member charter class was inducted.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I look back on my life like a good day's work, it was done and I am satisfied with it. I was happy and contented, I knew nothing better and made the best out of what life offered." -- Grandma Moses

TODAY'S NUMBER: 354 -- members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as of 2021. Twenty-eight new members were inducted in 2021: the eight-member 2021 class and the 20 members of the 2020 class (commemorating the NFL's 100th anniversary), whose enshrinement was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Current rules allow between four and eight individuals to be selected for enshrinement each year.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 6) and first quarter moon (Sept. 13).

