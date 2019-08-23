FRIDAY, AUGUST 23, 2019
Today is the 235th day of 2019 and the 64th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1305, Scottish leader William Wallace was executed in London.
In 1939, Germany's Adolf Hitler and the Soviet Union's Joseph Stalin signed a nonaggression pact.
In 1942, the Battle of Stalingrad began as Nazi and Soviet troops fought for control of the city.
In 1966, the Lunar Orbiter 1 spacecraft transmitted the first photo of Earth from orbit around the moon.
In 1999, the first cases of West Nile virus in the Western Hemisphere were reported in New York City.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Ernest Henley (1849-1903), poet; Edgar Lee Masters (1868-1950), author; Ernie Bushmiller (1905-1982), cartoonist; Gene Kelly (1912-1996), actor/dancer; Vera Miles (1929- ), actress; Barbara Eden (1931- ), actress; Shelley Long (1949- ), actress; Rick Springfield (1949- ), singer/musician; Jay Mohr (1970- ), actor/comedian; River Phoenix (1970-1993), actor; Ray Park (1974- ), actor/stuntman; Kobe Bryant (1978- ), basketball player; Jeremy Lin (1988- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1973, an attempted bank robbery led to a hostage situation in Stockholm, Sweden. The behavior of the victims gave rise to the term "Stockholm syndrome" to describe the condition in which hostages develop sympathetic feelings toward their captors.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, Taiwan won its first Little League World Series. The nation went on to win nine more titles in the next 12 years.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The much-sought prize of eternal youth / Is just arrested growth." -- Edgar Lee Masters, "Ami Green"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 22 -- listings with the surname Hitler in the New York City phone book prior to World War II. None were listed there when the war ended.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Aug. 23).
