THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Today is the 273rd day of 2021 and the ninth day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1935, the Boulder Dam (later renamed the Hoover Dam) was dedicated.

In 1947, Game 1 between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Yankees was the first World Series game broadcast on television.

In 1955, actor James Dean was killed in a car accident near Shandon, California, at age 24.

In 2005, a Danish newspaper published controversial cartoons depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad, sparking protests and riots around the world.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Hans Geiger (1882-1945), physicist; Deborah Kerr (1921-2007), actress; Truman Capote (1924-1984), author; Elie Wiesel (1928-2016), author/activist; Angie Dickinson (1931- ), actress; Johnny Mathis (1935- ), singer-songwriter; Barry Williams (1954- ), actor; Fran Drescher (1957- ), actress; Tony Hale (1970- ), actor; Jenna Elfman (1971- ), actress; Marion Cotillard (1975- ), actress; Martina Hingis (1980- ), tennis player; T-Pain (1985- ), rapper/producer; Ezra Miller (1992- ), actor.