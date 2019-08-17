SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2019
Today is the 229th day of 2019 and the 58th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1585, European colonists disembarked at Roanoke Island in North Carolina.
In 1863, Union forces began shelling Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
In 1959, a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck near Hebgen Lake in Montana, causing a landslide that later formed Earthquake Lake.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton testified before a grand jury and later apologized on national television for having a "wrong" relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Davy Crockett (1786-1836), frontiersman/soldier; Marcus Garvey (1887-1940), Black Nationalist leader; Samuel Goldwyn (1882-1974), film producer; Mae West (1893-1980), actress; W. Mark Felt (1913-2008), FBI agent; Maureen O'Hara (1920-2015), actress; Robert De Niro (1943- ), actor; Sean Penn (1960- ), actor/director; Jon Gruden (1963- ), football coach/analyst; Donnie Wahlberg (1969- ), singer/actor.
TODAY'S FACT: At the time when he was providing key information on the Watergate scandal to Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, W. Mark Felt was the associate director of the FBI, the bureau's second-highest ranking official.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2008 in Beijing, swimmer Michael Phelps won a gold medal in the 400-meter medley relay, becoming the first athlete to win eight gold medals in a single Olympic Games.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I've always operated under the notion that audiences don't always know when they're being lied to, but that they always know when they're being told the truth." -- Sean Penn
TODAY'S NUMBER: 17,508 -- islands counted within the territory of Indonesia, which declared its independence from the Netherlands on this day in 1945.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 15) and last quarter moon (Aug. 23).
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18, 2019
Today is the 230th day of 2019 and the 59th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1587, Virginia Dare became the first English child born in the Americas.
In 1590, Roanoke Island governor John White returned from a supply trip to England to find the colony deserted.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, extending the right to vote to women.
In 1983, Hurricane Alicia made landfall near Galveston, Texas, eventually causing 22 deaths and more than $1 billion in damage.
In 2008, Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf resigned under threat of impeachment.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Meriwether Lewis (1774-1809), explorer; Shelley Winters (1920-2006), actress; Rosalynn Carter (1927- ), first lady; Roman Polanski (1933- ), filmmaker; Roberto Clemente (1934-1972), baseball player; Robert Redford (1936- ), actor/director; Patrick Swayze (1952-2009), actor; Denis Leary (1957- ), actor/comedian; Madeleine Stowe (1958- ), actress; Edward Norton (1969- ), actor/director; Christian Slater (1969- ), actor; Kaitlin Olson (1975- ), actress; Andy Samberg (1978- ), actor/comedian; Miesha Tate (1986- ), mixed martial artist.
TODAY'S FACT: In the 2016 presidential election, 54 percent of women voters voted for Hillary Clinton, while only 41 percent voted for Donald Trump. Female voters made up 53 percent of the electorate.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1992, Larry Bird announced his retirement from the NBA after 13 seasons.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Don't worry about polls, but if you do, don't admit it." -- Rosalynn Carter
TODAY'S NUMBER: 100,000 -- copies of Vladimir Nabokov's controversial novel "Lolita" that were sold in the first three weeks after its U.S. publication on this day in 1958.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 15) and last quarter moon (Aug. 23).
