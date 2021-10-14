THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2021
Today is the 287th day of 2021 and the 23rd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1912, Theodore Roosevelt was shot in the chest and went on to deliver a campaign speech in Milwaukee.
In 1962, a U.S. reconnaissance plane photographed Soviet missile sites on the island of Cuba, setting off the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his civil rights leadership.
In 1994, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the Oslo accords.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890-1969), U.S. president/general; Lillian Gish (1893-1993), actress; e.e. cummings (1894-1962), poet; C. Everett Koop (1916-2013), U.S. surgeon general; Roger Moore (1927-2017), actor; Ralph Lauren (1939- ), fashion designer; Joe Girardi (1964- ), baseball player/manager; Natalie Maines (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Usher (1978- ), singer-songwriter; Mia Wasikowska (1989- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Skydiver Felix Baumgartner reached a maximum speed of 843.6 mph in his record-setting 119,431-foot vertical skydiving free fall during the Red Bull Stratos project, on this day in 2012.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1908, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 2-0 to win their second consecutive World Series. They would not win the Series again until 2016.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Change based on principle is progress. Constant change without principle becomes chaos." -- Dwight D. Eisenhower
TODAY'S NUMBER: 6 -- Major League Baseball teams that have never won a World Series: the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 12) and full moon (Oct. 20).