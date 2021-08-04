TODAY'S FACT: "Poor Little Fool" by Ricky Nelson was the No. 1 song on the first Billboard Hot 100 chart, published on this day in 1958.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2007, 32-year-old Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees became the youngest player ever to hit 500 career home runs.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Focusing your life solely on making a buck shows a certain poverty of ambition. It asks too little of yourself. Because it's only when you hitch your wagon to something larger than yourself that you realize your true potential." -- Barack Obama

TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 -- Cy Young Awards won by pitcher Roger Clemens, the most in MLB history.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 31) and new moon (Aug. 8).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0